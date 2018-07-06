Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson reportedly planning winner-take-all match for $10 million

This would be must-see TV for any golf fan.
According to Golf.com, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are planning a winner-take-all $10 million match-play event.
Alan Shipnuck reported that the event at one time was planned for Tuesday, the day before Independence Day, in Las Vegas. It would have been on a "major television network."
"We're working on a different date," Mickelson told Golf.com. "I thought it was done for the 3rd but obviously it wasn't."
That story noted there was a buzz when Mickelson and Woods played a practice round together at The Masters and again when they were paired at the Player's Championship.
But this wouldn't be two buddies on the course. Not with $10 million on the line.
"It's a ridiculous amount of money," Mickelson told Golf.com. "No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone."
Both players would wear microphones during their event so fans could listen in on what two of the game's biggest stars are saying.
"You will hear a lot of the comments that you don't hear on regular TV," Mickelson told Golf.com. "We both like to talk smack, and we both have fun with what we're doing. And the fact that this isn't an official tournament, that it's just a head-to-head match, you'll hear some of the little nuances, some of the little things that you don't normally pick up."
