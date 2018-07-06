Mike Moustakas trade rumors: three teams interested in Royals third baseman

Of Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas' statistics this season, here are the ones that might matter the most right now:

Two starts, 17 innings, 14 putouts and two double plays.

Those are Moustakas' defensive statistics at first base, a position that he perhaps could play for the New York Yankees. MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported Friday that the Yankees "are among the clubs that have considered trading for Moustakas and moving him across the diamond."

Yankees first basemen have a .381 slugging percentage this season, which ranks 26th in the majors. Moustakas, who has not played since Monday because of back spasms, has hit 16 home runs with 53 RBIs and a .472 slugging percentage.





Moustakas, 29, signed a one-year contract worth $5.5 million with up to $2.2 million in incentives and a $1 million buyout on a $15 million option for 2019.

Morosi's story noted that multiple teams have expressed interest in Moustakas, who is a two-time All-Star.

Last week, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Cardinals "have renewed interest" in Moustakas, but he added that the "level of that interest is not known."

Among the reasons for the Cardinals' discussion, Rosenthal reported, is Moustakas would come "at a relatively low acquisition cost, and the Cardinals would gain the inside track on signing him. As a left-handed hitter, he would bring balance to a predominantly right-handed lineup..."





One problem: where would Moustakas play? Jose Martinez, the Cardinals' first baseman, leads the team in average and RBIs. But third baseman Matt Carpenter could move to second base, Rosenthal theorized.