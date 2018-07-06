Grayson Allen, Trae Young tussled during NBA Summer League game

Unfortunately for Grayson Allen, most basketball fans were expecting this sort of thing to happen.
Allen, who tripped multiple opponents while at Duke, now has a reputation, so when he and former Oklahoma star Trae Young got into it Thursday during an NBA Summer League game, few were surprised.
The Jazz, which drafted Allen, played the Hawks and Young. At the three-point line, Young and Allen got tangled and there was some pushing.
After the game, Allen told reporters that he and Young were hugging. "(It's) nothing more than a play in a very competitive and physical game," Allen said.
Here is the play:
This was what Allen said after the game:
