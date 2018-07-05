Sporting's Tim Melia likely had easiest penalty-kick save of his career at Salt Lake

The name Antonín Panenka may not be familiar to some soccer fans, but his contribution to the game will be remembered forever.
The final of the 1976 European Championships went to penalty kicks, and Czechoslovakia defeated Germany 5-3. The winning shot was by Panenka, who chipped the ball down the middle rather than try for one of the corners.
This reason for the history lesson? A Real Salt Lake player tried what is now known as a Panenka or Panenka penalty during Wednesday night's game against Sporting Kansas City.
The thing about a Panenka is it's really cool to see one when it works. But when it is saved, the player looks foolish for attempting it.
The latter happened during Wednesday's game.
Real midfielder Albert Rusnak didn't do a great job of concealing his intentions and Sporting Kansas City's Tim Melia had the easiest save of his career.
Take a look:
