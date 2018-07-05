'Plane Bae,' a former soccer player, opens up about romance that unfolded on Twitter

This budding romance took place roughly 30,000 feet about the Earth and was followed by more than 300,000 people on social media.
It began Tuesday when Rosey Blair tweeted: "Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread."
If you haven't heard about it, you can read Blair's thread as she watched the interaction unfold in the row ahead of her on a flight from New York to Dallas. The man ("Plane Bae") and woman ("Plane Girl") seemed to get along well and appeared to be walking through the airport together once they landed.
The man is Euan Holden, whom USA Today identified as a former soccer player who spent time in two lower-level European leagues.
Euan tweeted on Wednesday: "Mornin' world ...? You guys are cracking me up with 'PlaneBae'. Where do I even start the day? Breakfast?"
"From the moment we kind of buckled our seat belts until we touched down on the ground, the conversation sort of took off," Holden told the "Today" show, which identified "Plane Girl" as Helen.
Holden said the two are planning to meet again.
"She's a very, very, very lovely girl," Holden said. "Very attractive, beautiful and has a lot to say for herself and very intelligent."
The "Today" show said Helen declined to be interviewed.
But Holden's brother is former U.S. national team soccer player Stu Holden, who is working for Fox Sports at the World Cup. He was blown away by his brother's new-found celebrity.
He tweeted: "Can’t believe that while I’m covering the biggest event of my career #WorldCup, I’ve been upstaged by my brother @EuanHolden falling in love on an airplane. #Planebae #HunkyPlaneGuy"
