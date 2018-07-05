Royals minor-league outfielder scores run by leaping over the catcher

The shortest distance from Point A to Point B may be a straight line, but sometimes that's not an option.
Take the example of Brewer Hicklen, an outfielder for the Royals' Class A affiliate in Lexington, Ky. During Wednesday's game at West Virginia, Hicklen was on second base when MJ Melendez hit a ground ball to second baseman Rodolfo Castro, who made an error.
Hicklen, who was drafted in the seventh round last year, tried to score and should have been out. However, Hicklen showed his leaping ability and jumped over the Power catcher to score a run.
This season, Hicklen is batting .307 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 stolen bases in 54 games. That flying run was the 31st he's scored this season.
This is the play and please note that Hicklen started to slide, then decided to take the leap:
