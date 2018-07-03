Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, left, and England's Harry Kane challenge for the ball during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Airport in Colombia reportedly delayed flights so people could watch World Cup

By Pete Grathoff

July 03, 2018 05:14 PM

How important is the World Cup to the nation of Colombia? It's big enough to stop service at an airport.

There were multiple reports that said El Dorado Airport in Bogotá, Colombia, had temporarily shut down service when Tuesday's Round-of-16 game between England and Colombia went to extra time.

Author Ben Strauss, who is a contributing writer at Politico, tweeted: "A friend just texted from the Bogota airport to tell me flights have been delayed so everyone can watch extra time."

The Stuttgarter Zeitung in Germany also reported that flights were delayed at the Bogota airport because of the game.

Here was the scene inside the airport as people watched the game:

And this is what happened when Colombia scored that stunning goal at the end of regulation:

Travelers were left saddened because England prevailed in a penalty-kick shootout.

