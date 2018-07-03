Should Colombia player have gotten a red card for this head-butt at World Cup?

Should this have been a red card?
During Tuesday's Round-of-16 World Cup game between Colombia and England, there was a bit of controversy in the first half.
While England was setting up for a free kick, players from both teams were jostling for position. That's when Colombia's Willmar Barrios head-butted England's Jordan Henderson in the chest. Barrios lifted his head into Henderson's chin and he went down like a ton of bricks.
The referee didn't see the incident, but he apparently got word from an assistant and Barrios was shown a yellow card.
But should it have been a red card? What do you think?
This was the play:
And here is our poll (leave a comment, too):
