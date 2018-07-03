OU coach: Georgia's defense wouldn't be top five in nation if it played in Big 12

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley said he wasn't trying to belittle the Georgia football team.
But his comments Tuesday on ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM are certain to be upset at least some Bulldogs fans.
While talking with Danny Kanell and Taylor Zarzour, Riley said: "If you throw Georgia in the Big 12 every year there is no way they are a Top 5 defense in the country."
The Sooners lost 54-48 to Georgia in double overtime in the Rose Bowl six months ago, but OU had 531 total yards of offense against the Bulldogs, who had the sixth-ranked defense.
Last year, the Big 12 had two of the top-three offenses in the nation and four finished in the top 20. Six of the top 20 offenses were SEC teams.
After footballscoop.com wrote a story that said Riley took a shot at Georgia, Riley tweeted: "That’s not a shot at Georgia....they were absolutely one of the best defenses last year...it’s a compliment to our league"
Comments