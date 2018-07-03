FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) shoots a free throw in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. Cousins will be ready to play at some point this season. And when he is, the two-time defending NBA champions will be waiting. Adding a fifth All-Star to their already glitzy lineup, the Golden State Warriors have come to terms with Cousins on a one-year, $5.3 million deal _ not the biggest money move on Day 2 of the NBA Free Agency period, but the most intriguing.
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) shoots a free throw in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. Cousins will be ready to play at some point this season. And when he is, the two-time defending NBA champions will be waiting. Adding a fifth All-Star to their already glitzy lineup, the Golden State Warriors have come to terms with Cousins on a one-year, $5.3 million deal _ not the biggest money move on Day 2 of the NBA Free Agency period, but the most intriguing. Brandon Dill, file AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) shoots a free throw in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. Cousins will be ready to play at some point this season. And when he is, the two-time defending NBA champions will be waiting. Adding a fifth All-Star to their already glitzy lineup, the Golden State Warriors have come to terms with Cousins on a one-year, $5.3 million deal _ not the biggest money move on Day 2 of the NBA Free Agency period, but the most intriguing. Brandon Dill, file AP Photo
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Upset Dodgers broadcaster caught on camera after hearing of DeMarcus Cousins' deal

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

July 03, 2018 09:34 AM

Golden State put a bit of a damper on that LeBron to the Lakers thunder on Monday night.

A day after LeBron James said he would be joining the Lakers, free agent DeMarcus Cousins agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million contract with the two-time defending champion Warriors.

Cousins, a two-time All-NBA player who is coming off an Achilles injury, joins a roster that includes superstars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, and top-level players Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The move drew a strong reaction from NBA players, and fans were left shaking their heads.

That included Dodgers announcer Jerry Hairston, Jr., who is a Lakers fan. His reaction to learning the news of Cousins' move to the Warriors was caught on camera and it likely was the same as other NBA fans had:

Here is another of Hairston's tweet:

  Comments  