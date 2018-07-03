Upset Dodgers broadcaster caught on camera after hearing of DeMarcus Cousins' deal

Golden State put a bit of a damper on that LeBron to the Lakers thunder on Monday night.
A day after LeBron James said he would be joining the Lakers, free agent DeMarcus Cousins agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million contract with the two-time defending champion Warriors.
Cousins, a two-time All-NBA player who is coming off an Achilles injury, joins a roster that includes superstars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, and top-level players Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
The move drew a strong reaction from NBA players, and fans were left shaking their heads.
That included Dodgers announcer Jerry Hairston, Jr., who is a Lakers fan. His reaction to learning the news of Cousins' move to the Warriors was caught on camera and it likely was the same as other NBA fans had:
Here is another of Hairston's tweet:
Comments