After gut-wrenching loss at World Cup, Japan left nice note in spotless locker room

It remains to be seen what team will win the Fair Play Trophy at the World Cup, but Japan did something really nice on Monday.
After giving up three goals in the final 25 minutes of a 3-2 loss to Belgium in a Round-of-16 match in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, you might expect the Japanese players wouldn't think of the state of the locker room when they left.
However, Japan left the room in pristine condition and included a note that said thank you in Russian.
Japanese fans turned heads by cleaning stadiums after games, but no one thought the national team also would take the time to spruce up the locker room.
Twitter user Training Ground Guru shared this photo:
