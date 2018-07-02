LeBron James' move to Lakers as told by newspapers in LA, Cleveland

This time, the mood in Cleveland was peaceful when LeBron James announced he was leaving the Cavaliers.
When James joined the Miami Heat in 2010, Cavaliers fans burned jerseys, owner Dan Gilbert had some unflattering things to say and the Cleveland Plain Dealer noted that the team still hadn't won a championship.
But after James' announcement Sunday that he was heading to the Lakers, Gilbert wrote a nice farewell letter to the star.
The Cleveland Plain Dealer also took the high road.
Here is the sports cover with the headline, "Promise Kept."
This is the cover of the newspaper with the headline, "Gone Again."
The sports section of the Los Angeles Times had a cool artistic image of James with the headline, "L.A.'s New King."
The Orange County Register's headline was "New Kingdom:"
James' move to the Lakers was even big news in Chicago:
Comments