LeBron James set to join Lakers on 4-year, $153.3 million deal

NBA superstar LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $153.3 million deal. James aims to bring the Lakers their 17th NBA title in franchise history.
By
Up Next
NBA superstar LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $153.3 million deal. James aims to bring the Lakers their 17th NBA title in franchise history.
By
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

LeBron James' move to Lakers as told by newspapers in LA, Cleveland

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

July 02, 2018 09:22 AM

This time, the mood in Cleveland was peaceful when LeBron James announced he was leaving the Cavaliers.

When James joined the Miami Heat in 2010, Cavaliers fans burned jerseys, owner Dan Gilbert had some unflattering things to say and the Cleveland Plain Dealer noted that the team still hadn't won a championship.

But after James' announcement Sunday that he was heading to the Lakers, Gilbert wrote a nice farewell letter to the star.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer also took the high road.

Here is the sports cover with the headline, "Promise Kept."

This is the cover of the newspaper with the headline, "Gone Again."

The sports section of the Los Angeles Times had a cool artistic image of James with the headline, "L.A.'s New King."

The Orange County Register's headline was "New Kingdom:"

James' move to the Lakers was even big news in Chicago:

  Comments  