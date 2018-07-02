Screenshot of Fox Sports Midwest Twitter video
Cardinals groundskeeper hit in head by errant ceremonial first pitch

By Pete Grathoff

July 02, 2018 08:13 AM

Lucas Hackmann may want to ask for a raise.

Hackmann is a groundskeeper for the St. Louis Cardinals, and while his name may not ring a bell, you likely saw him last year.

During a Royals' game in St. Louis, a cat ran onto the field at Busch Stadium. It was Hackmann who captured the cat, which sank its nails into Hackmann, who hand was bloodied. On the pitch after the cat was removed, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit a grand slam.

Yeah, you remember "Rally Cat," right?

Lucas Hackmann, of O'Fallon, is the man who scooped up the St. Louis Cardinals "Rally Cat" at Busch Stadium.

On Sunday, there was another incident involving Hackmann.

He had helped put the finishing touches on the field behind home plate when the ceremonial first pitch was being thrown. The pitch was juuuust a bit outside. Well, actually it was well off the mark and hit Hackmann in the head.

Take a look:

