Russian goalie makes astonishing kick save in penalty-kick shootout win over Spain

Yes, goalkeepers can use their hands, but sometimes a foot is even better.
During Russia's penalty-kick shootout win over Spain on Sunday at the World Cup, Igor Akinfeev clinched the victory by stopping a shot with his foot.
Akinfeev denied two Spanish shots in the shootout, but the last one was his best.
Spain's Iago Aspas shot down the middle, and Akinfeev had jumped to his right. However, Akinfeev managed to get a foot on the ball and keep it out of the net as Russia won the shootout 4-3 after the teams had tied 1-1.
Here is the save:
Fox said it was the third-biggest World Cup upset based on its rankings and the biggest in the knockout round.
Comments