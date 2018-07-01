Russia's Artyom Dzyuba celebrates after scoring his sides 1st goal from the penalty spot during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

Russian goalie makes astonishing kick save in penalty-kick shootout win over Spain

By Pete Grathoff

July 01, 2018 11:55 AM

Yes, goalkeepers can use their hands, but sometimes a foot is even better.

During Russia's penalty-kick shootout win over Spain on Sunday at the World Cup, Igor Akinfeev clinched the victory by stopping a shot with his foot.

Akinfeev denied two Spanish shots in the shootout, but the last one was his best.

Spain's Iago Aspas shot down the middle, and Akinfeev had jumped to his right. However, Akinfeev managed to get a foot on the ball and keep it out of the net as Russia won the shootout 4-3 after the teams had tied 1-1.

Here is the save:

Fox said it was the third-biggest World Cup upset based on its rankings and the biggest in the knockout round.

