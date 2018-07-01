Mariners had a photo of the wrong Herrera on scoreboard during game against Royals

We can just blame this on the Mariners having a lot of things to do Saturday on the anniversary of their "Turn Ahead The Clock" promotion.
Still, it was odd that Kelvin Herrera's face was on the scoreboard at Safeco Field when Royals outfielder Rosell Herrera was batting.
Kelvin Herrera was traded to the Nationals last month and he's, you know, a closer. To be fair, Kelvin Herrera does have one career plate appearance - in Game 3 of the 2014 World Series.
Also: Rosell Herrera has appeared in just 12 games with the Royals, who claimed him off waivers from the Reds last month.
Nevertheless, it was jarring to see this:
Not long after people began tweeting about the wrong image on the scoreboard, Kelvin Herrera responded with a funny message on Twitter.
"Rosell is my spirit animal"
