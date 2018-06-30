El delantero de Francia Antoine Griezmann anota de penal en el partido contra Argentina por los octavos de final del Mundial en Kazán, Rusia, el sábado 30 de junio de 2018.
French player breaks out Fortnite-inspired goal celebration at World Cup

By Pete Grathoff

June 30, 2018 10:02 AM

This is as big a mashup of sports and entertainment as you might see.

When a French player scored a goal at the World Cup on Saturday, he broke out a celebration that was inspired by the video game Fortnite.

The World Cup is the biggest sporting event on the plant and Fortnite is a global sensation, so perhaps it is no surprise that there was a combination of the two.

Antoine Griezmann converted a penalty kick and celebrated with a "Take the L" dance as France took a 1-0 lead on Argentina in a Round of 16 game.

Take a look:

If you're not familiar with the dance, here's a look from SB Nation:

