French player breaks out Fortnite-inspired goal celebration at World Cup

This is as big a mashup of sports and entertainment as you might see.
When a French player scored a goal at the World Cup on Saturday, he broke out a celebration that was inspired by the video game Fortnite.
The World Cup is the biggest sporting event on the plant and Fortnite is a global sensation, so perhaps it is no surprise that there was a combination of the two.
Antoine Griezmann converted a penalty kick and celebrated with a "Take the L" dance as France took a 1-0 lead on Argentina in a Round of 16 game.
Take a look:
If you're not familiar with the dance, here's a look from SB Nation:
