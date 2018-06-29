Chris Bosio says he was fired by Tigers for nickname for former Royals minor leaguer

FILE- In an April 20, 2018 file photo Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Bosio walks to the dugout during the seventh inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals in Detroit. The Tigers have fired Bosio saying his contract was terminated for insensitive comments that were in violation of team policy and his contract. The team says it holds employees to the highest standards of personal conduct on and off the field, adding it has zero tolerance for Bosio's behavior. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo