Belgium player's goal celebration goes horribly wrong at World Cup

This will likely go down as the worst goal celebration at the World Cup.
Belgium's Adnan Januzaj scored a beautiful second-half goal in its match against England on Thursday, and it fired up Januzaj's teammate Michy Batshuayi.
Batshuayi grabbed the ball and intended to drop kick it into the net or possibly into the stands.
He instead kicked the ball straight into a goal post and it rebounded right into his face.
That's something his teammates are sure to show him a few hundred times.
Take a look:
Roughly five minutes after Belgium's 1-0 win, Batshuayi tweeted that his mentions had blown up: "why am I so stupid bro." He also typed a few curse words not suitable for our website. Here is a link to the tweet.
