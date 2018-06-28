NFL Network host: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes will be top breakout player of 2018

The criteria for Peter Schrager's list of his expected top breakout stars of 2018 in the NFL this season is simple:
1. Can't be a household name
2. Must be under the age of 25
3. Should be on the cusp of stardom
Schrager announced his top five Thursday during "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network. Counting down, Schrager picked Arizona safety Budda Baker, 49ers defensive end DeForest Buckner, Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett and Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter.
At No. 1?
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. There is one caveat: Schrager doesn't expect instant success.
"I can't wait for the Pat Mahomes Era to start. (Former Chief) Tamba Hali on the show yesterday compared him to Brett Favre," Schrager said. "I'll take that. That's not a better comparison, he might be better. ... Favre's got one Super Bowl ring, this guy is gonna have a whole handful of them. ...
"This kid, he might not lead the league in touchdowns. He might lead the league in interceptions this year, I'll tell you that, but he's got all the future in the world and I'll put my money on Patrick Mahomes being the real deal."
