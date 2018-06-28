Listen to Sao Paulo come to life when Brazil scored a goal at the World Cup

There was a slight chance that Brazil would be knocked out of the World Cup when it kicked off Wednesday against Serbia.
That didn't happen as Brazil easily won the game 2-0 and avoided the fate of Germany, which was knocked out of the first round of the World Cup for the first time since 1938.
Paulinho got the first goal and the city of San Paulo celebrated. Twitter user Leonardo Martinelli set up a camera overlooking part of the city while the game was being played.
It was a serene view until that Paulinho goal.
Take a look and listen:
