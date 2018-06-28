Royals' Danny Duffy took a mighty swing and ... his bat flew into Brewers' dugout

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy carried a modest two-game hitting streak into Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, so maybe that's why he wasn't wearing batting gloves when he stepped to the plate in the third inning.
Duffy had a hit in his only game last season in a National League park, and he also singled when the Royals played in Philadelphia in 2016. So it was a two-game hitting streak that dated back to the Obama administration.
On Wednesday, Duffy almost did some damage with his bat in Milwaukee. Unfortunately, it was to the Brewers dugout.
Duffy swung through a third strike from Milwaukee starter Brent Suter in the third inning of the Royals' 5-4 victory. It was a mighty hack, and Duffy lost control of the bat, which flew into Milwaukee's dugout.
The game was being broadcast on Facebook and Royals pitcher Brad Keller was being interviewed at the time. Everyone noted the lack of batting gloves:
In the sixth inning, Duffy struck out, so the hit streak came to an end. He was wearing batting gloves that time.
