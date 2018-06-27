Disney-Fox merger gets antitrust approval, but FSKC's future is now in question

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, the Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, won U.S. antitrust approval for its $71.3 billion bid for Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment assets. Disney must first sell its 22 regional sports networks, the Department of Justice said. Richard Drew, File AP Photo