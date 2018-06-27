A 'Korea, Korea' chant started among Mexico soccer fans at Power & Light District

Sports makes strange bedfellows as the saying goes. And that was the case in Kansas City.
On Saturday, Mexico fans wanted to see their team beat South Korea in a World Cup match in Russia. But by Wednesday, things were reversed.
That's because Sweden routed Mexico 3-0 in the final game of group play on Wednesday. That game finished before Germany's match with South Korea, which was scoreless in the final minutes.
If Germany got a goal and won the game, Mexico would have been eliminated. Instead, South Korea got a goal and then another and won the game.
That's why Mexico fans at the Power & Light District started cheering for South Korea as you can see in the video above.
