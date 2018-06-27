Mexican fans at Power & Light District became huge South Korea fans, chant 'Korea, Korea'

Mexico soccer fans at the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Mo. chanted 'Korea, Korea' after South Korea defeated Germany to help Mexico advance to the Round of 16 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
By
Up Next
Mexico soccer fans at the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Mo. chanted 'Korea, Korea' after South Korea defeated Germany to help Mexico advance to the Round of 16 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
By
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

A 'Korea, Korea' chant started among Mexico soccer fans at Power & Light District

By Pete Grathoff And Jason Boatright

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

jboatright@kcstar.com

June 27, 2018 12:25 PM

Sports makes strange bedfellows as the saying goes. And that was the case in Kansas City.

On Saturday, Mexico fans wanted to see their team beat South Korea in a World Cup match in Russia. But by Wednesday, things were reversed.

That's because Sweden routed Mexico 3-0 in the final game of group play on Wednesday. That game finished before Germany's match with South Korea, which was scoreless in the final minutes.

If Germany got a goal and won the game, Mexico would have been eliminated. Instead, South Korea got a goal and then another and won the game.

That's why Mexico fans at the Power & Light District started cheering for South Korea as you can see in the video above.

  Comments  