Dirk Nowitzki and others react as Germany is knocked out of the World Cup

Das ende.
Germany joined a list of ignominious World Cup list Wednesday with its 2-0 loss to South Korea: defending champions to fail to advance from its group.
The same fate befell Spain (2014), Italy (2010) and France (2002) in recent tournaments.
The reaction from around the world was swift.
Chiefs guard Khalil McKenzie tweeted:
The American Outlaws, the fan group of U.S. Soccer, had this gem:
NBC Sports commentator and former Columbus Crew star Kyle Martino:
Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki tweeted:
Former England star Gary Lineker once said: "Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win." He changed that on Wednesday:
Some other funny reactions:
