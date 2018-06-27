South Korea goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo stops a shot from Germany's Mario Gomez, center, during the group F match between South Korea and Germany, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
Dirk Nowitzki and others react as Germany is knocked out of the World Cup

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

June 27, 2018 11:09 AM

Das ende.

Germany joined a list of ignominious World Cup list Wednesday with its 2-0 loss to South Korea: defending champions to fail to advance from its group.

The same fate befell Spain (2014), Italy (2010) and France (2002) in recent tournaments.

The reaction from around the world was swift.

Chiefs guard Khalil McKenzie tweeted:

The American Outlaws, the fan group of U.S. Soccer, had this gem:

NBC Sports commentator and former Columbus Crew star Kyle Martino:

Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki tweeted:

Former England star Gary Lineker once said: "Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win." He changed that on Wednesday:

Some other funny reactions:

Soccer fans filled the Power and Light district live stage area Wednesday morning to watch the World Cup match between Mexico and Sweden. Though Mexico lost 3-0, they advanced thanks to South Korea's defeat of Germany.

