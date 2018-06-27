Royals' Adalberto Mondesi showed off five-tool ability in loss to Brewers

Lost in the haze of another Royals defeat on Tuesday was the all-around play of infielder Adalberto Mondesi.
Royals fans have been hearing for years about Mondesi's five-tool ability, and he showed it all in a 5-1 loss to the Brewers. Mondesi, 22, went 2 for 3 with two extra-base hits, and he made a wonderful play in the field.
Let's start with that defensive gem, which showed both range and arm strength (two of the five tools).
In the fourth inning, Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar hit a grounder up the middle. Mondesi, who was playing second, ranged to his right and made a strong throw to first to get Villar. Mondesi appeared to just flip the ball to first, but there was some zip on it.
Here is the video from Fox Sports Kansas City:
In the eighth inning, Mondesi helped the Royals avoid the shutout when he launched a home run against left-hander Dan Jennings. That showed off another tool: power.
And if you've wondered what kind of speed Mondesi possesses, it was on display in the third inning. Mondesi, batting left-handed, hit a double to right field for the only hit the Royals had against Brewers starter Freddy Peralta in seven innings.
David Adler of MLB.com noted that Mondesi's time from home to second was the second-fastest this season at 7.49 seconds.
The fastest time of the season for a double? The Reds' Billy Hamilton at 7.47 seconds in a game on May 19, according to Adler.
Speed is another of the five tools. Hitting for average is the other, and while Mondesi is batting just .208, he had two of the Royals' three hits on Tuesday night and for one night flashed his ability to hit for average.
