Here is the sensational goal Argentina's Lionel Messi scored at World Cup

This was as easy as 1-2-3.
Actually ... there was nothing easy about Lionel Messi's first goal for Argentina at the 2018 World Cup. It just looked that way because Messi is so good.
It started with a phenomenal pass from Éver Banega in the first half of Tuesday's game against Nigeria.
Then it was all Messi.
Messi took down the pass with his left thigh and then pushed the ball ahead with the slightest touch of his left foot. Messi finished by crushing a shot with his right foot past the goalkeeper.
See? Easy as 1-2-3.
It was a phenomenal play:
