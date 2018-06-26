Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Petr David Josek AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Petr David Josek AP Photo
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Here is the sensational goal Argentina's Lionel Messi scored at World Cup

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

June 26, 2018 02:29 PM

This was as easy as 1-2-3.

Actually ... there was nothing easy about Lionel Messi's first goal for Argentina at the 2018 World Cup. It just looked that way because Messi is so good.

It started with a phenomenal pass from Éver Banega in the first half of Tuesday's game against Nigeria.

Then it was all Messi.

Messi took down the pass with his left thigh and then pushed the ball ahead with the slightest touch of his left foot. Messi finished by crushing a shot with his right foot past the goalkeeper.

See? Easy as 1-2-3.

It was a phenomenal play:

  Comments  