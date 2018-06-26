John Calipari responded to a Louisville fan who trolled him on 'Today' show

A Louisville basketball fan found John Calipari's soft spot.
During Tuesday's "Today" show, the fan outside the set held a sign that read: "John Calipari HATES PUPPIES. Go Cards!!"
That barb caught the attention of Calipari, the Kentucky basketball coach. See, the thing is Calipari has two dogs: McGruff is a Pomeranian, and Palmer, a Bichon Frise–Shih Tzu mix.
The pups are well-known to Kentucky fans, and Calipari posted a photo of his furry friends in a tweet with this funny message:
"Nothing a Louisville fan has EVER said to me has ever bothered me but this one got to me a little bit. McGruff and Palmer were so mad that they came to my office to ask me about it."
