John Calipari responded to a Louisville fan who trolled him on 'Today' show

By Pete Grathoff

June 26, 2018 10:32 AM

A Louisville basketball fan found John Calipari's soft spot.

During Tuesday's "Today" show, the fan outside the set held a sign that read: "John Calipari HATES PUPPIES. Go Cards!!"

That barb caught the attention of Calipari, the Kentucky basketball coach. See, the thing is Calipari has two dogs: McGruff is a Pomeranian, and Palmer, a Bichon Frise–Shih Tzu mix.

The pups are well-known to Kentucky fans, and Calipari posted a photo of his furry friends in a tweet with this funny message:

"Nothing a Louisville fan has EVER said to me has ever bothered me but this one got to me a little bit. McGruff and Palmer were so mad that they came to my office to ask me about it."

