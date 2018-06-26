While Royals' Lucas Duda was batting Monday, a proposal took place behind him

In the time it took for Royals first baseman Lucas Duda to swing and miss a pitch, two people's lives changed forever.
Duda was facing the Angels' Tyler Skaggs during the seventh inning of Monday's game at Kauffman Stadium when a fan in a Mike Trout jersey got down on one knee and proposed to a woman in a Royals shirt.
It happened in the front row behind Duda.
Why then? Well, perhaps the fan waited until the seventh inning to make sure that their sports allegiances wouldn't have a negative effect on their relationship.
These in-game proposals are usually between innings and shown on the Crown Vision board. Not so in this case.
The Angels announcers noticed the proposal taking place:
