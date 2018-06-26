Kansas City Royals' Lucas Duda follows through on an RBI single to score Hunter Dozier in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 25, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
For Pete's Sake

While Royals' Lucas Duda was batting Monday, a proposal took place behind him

By Pete Grathoff

June 26, 2018 08:07 AM

In the time it took for Royals first baseman Lucas Duda to swing and miss a pitch, two people's lives changed forever.

Duda was facing the Angels' Tyler Skaggs during the seventh inning of Monday's game at Kauffman Stadium when a fan in a Mike Trout jersey got down on one knee and proposed to a woman in a Royals shirt.

It happened in the front row behind Duda.

Why then? Well, perhaps the fan waited until the seventh inning to make sure that their sports allegiances wouldn't have a negative effect on their relationship.

These in-game proposals are usually between innings and shown on the Crown Vision board. Not so in this case.

The Angels announcers noticed the proposal taking place:

