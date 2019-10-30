Outdoors report: Angler lands lunker rainbow from recent trout stockings in area lakes

Jake Olson was fishing at Kill Creek Park between Olathe and De Soto, Kansas, when he hooked into this monster rainbow trout. Olson landed the fish on 4-pound test using green and white power eggs on a drift rig with a 16-inch leader. A nearby angler was close enough to help him net the fish as it neared the bank. It weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Submitted photo

Here is the fishing and hunting report for lakes and reservoirs in the Kansas City area and regionally around Kansas and Missouri for October 30, 2019.

FISHING

Missouri

BULL SHOALS: 66 degrees, dingy to clear (5 feet) visibility, 3 feet high Outlook: Del Colvin Guide Service reports: Fishing is fair on cloudy days. The shad are at the surface to 25 feet down halfway back in creeks on secondary points to all the way back into major creeks. Use a dropshot if bait will move off banks and points with no current. If no wind or sun, go deep drop shots or spoons 20-30 feet down on points or bluffs. Jig bite is picking up close to old creek channel. Topwater is hit or miss. Bushes are still holding fish. Try spinnerbaits. Wind will help the look on long points with channel swing banks with rock nearby. Walleye are fair trolling around shad 20-25 feet down early in the morning. Crappie are showing up in brush piles. Del Colvin also does a video fishing report on YouTube: Bull Shoals Lake Fishing Report. Below the dam: John Berry of Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: The White has fished very well. The hot spot has been the Wildcat Shoals. The hot flies were olive woolly buggers (#8, #10), Y2Ks (#14, #12), prince nymphs (#14), zebra midges (black with silver wire and silver bead or red with silver wire and silver bead #16, #18), pheasant tails (#14), ruby midges (#18), root beer midges (#18), pink and cerise San Juan worms (#10), and sowbugs (#16). Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective (my current favorite combination is a cerise high water San Juan worm with an egg pattern suspended below it). Use long leaders and plenty of weight to get your flies down.

TANEYCOMO: 59-61 degrees, clear, consistent heavy flow Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Flood gates are open, limiting wading opportunities. Look for white marabou jigs to really become productive as shad wash through the dam. Drifting #12 gray, brown and orange scuds from the cable down to Trout Hollow has been pretty good this week, along with egg flies and san juan worms. Fish them under a float or using a drift rig. Drifting nightcrawlers below Fall Creek is producing some really nice rainbows. The stretch between Fall Creek and Short Creek has been the best. The pink PowerWorm under a float 6-9 feet deep from above Monkey Island through the bridges is good. The wind has made drifting and fishing in general pretty tough the last few days but that should change shortly.

NORFORK: 68 degrees, stained, about 2 feet high Outlook: Bink’s Fintastic Guide Service reports: Stripers are now in 40 feet of water and crappie are biting well in shallow brush piles.

LONGVIEW: mid 50s, stained, normal Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappie are very good lakewide using minnows or jigs 8-15 feet down with some big ones caught near the marina. Some whites caught on windy banks. Bass are slow to fair on crankbaits on cloudy days. Fishing hours are 8am-2:30pm M-F until Nov 1, but will change to 8-12:30pm at that point. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook group for daily updates.

POMME DE TERRE: 63 degrees, clear, 2 feet high (250 CFS Wed) Outlook: Pomme Muskie Guide Service reports: Bass have been very good until heavy winds arrived. Crappie are hitting all over water column with large numbers being caught. White bass are being found more often lately. Muskies have been slow.

LAKE OF THE OZARKS: upper 50s/low 60s, stained, 1.5 feet low Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: fishing has been tough recently. Crappie are 15 feet down in 20 feet of water. Bass have been tough in the last week, but anglers have been finding some on jigs.

JAMES A. REED: 46 degrees, clear, normal Outlook: Missouri Dept. of Conservation reports: all species are slow overall. Largemouth have been found on spinnerbaits and squarebills. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.

STOCKTON: 58 degrees, clear, 0.3 feet low Outlook: Tandem Fly Outfitters reports: Walleye are fair to good on a Jakked shooter head tipped with a nightcrawler and trolling flicker shad in 12-15 feet. Crappie are suspended around brush from 15-25 feet on jig or minnow using a 1/16th-1/8th oz jig head. Bass are scattered. Have a jig and a crankbait tied on. White bass are scattered, but trolling a rooster tail or flicker shad will help you find them.

JACOMO: low to mid 50s, stained, normal Outlook: Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook group reports: Crappie are still being found all over the water column and have been very good near the docks recently. Look for them near brush or standing timber using minnows or jigs. All other species have been slow to fair.

BLUE SPRINGS: low to mid 50s, stained, normal Outlook: Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group reports: whites and wipers have been slow to fair, but several still being caught around the blowhole and near the dam. Crappie are slow to fair and can be found 8-12 feet deep on jigs or minnows in brush or standing trees.

TABLE ROCK: 65 degrees, clear to stained, 0.7 feet high Outlook: Eric Prey of Focused Fishing Guide Service reports: Some muddy water in the King’s River. Bass are finally starting to move shallow. Jigs, shaky heads and Ned Rigs have been effective on mixed rock and gravel points 5-20 feet deep. Spinnerbaits and shallow crankbaits have been working on cloudy and windy days fished parallel to steeper windblown banks. Crappie have been slow with a few being caught out of standing timber in the river arms and larger creeks on live minnows or white crappie jigs.

TRUMAN: 58 degrees, stained, 0.5 feet high Outlook: Richard Bowling Guide Service reports: Crappie are being caught on the flats and in the creeks in 6-11 feet of water on minnows. Bass are being caught in the creeks and pockets on top water early then go to a spinner bait or shallow running crank bait. Catfish are in 5-10 feet of water on main lake flats.

SMITHVILLE: 53 degrees, clear, 0.5 feet high (8 CFS) Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappie are excellent in main lake brush piles on minnows. White bass are good on main lake points on windy days. Catfish are good lakewide. Very few walleye have been caught recently.

Kansas

SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 54 degrees, clear, normal Outlook: Trout were recently stocked and are great on Powerbait. Crappie and panfish are fair on worms and minnows. Catfish are fair on cut bait, stink bait, or chicken liver. Bass/wipers have been fair on jigs.

KILL CREEK PARK: 54 degrees, clear, normal Outlook: Trout were recently stocked and some lunkers have already been caught. They are biting well on Powerbait. Crappie and panfish are fair on worms or minnows. Bass are fair on plastics and spinner baits. Catfish are fair on chicken liver.

MELVERN: 62 degrees, stained, 1.4 feet high (20 CFS Tuesday) Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: All boat ramps accessible. Crappie are good near submerged trees and along the docks on minnows and dark jigs. Smallmouth are good lakewide on tubes and shallow crankbaits. White bass are good on shallow crankbaits on wind blown banks. Channel cats are fair lakewide on nightcrawlers and livers. Blue catfish are fair at the west end of the lake and in the stilling basin on shad sides and entrails.

CLINTON: 59 degrees, dingy, 11.5 feet high (500 CFS Monday) Outlook: KDWPT reports: Boat ramp #1 is open in the state park. Crappie are fair over brush on minnows and jigs. Wipers are showing themselves at the surface in the late evenings recently. Road to Lake Henry is closed, as crews resurface the parking lot.

PERRY: low 50s, stained, about 16 feet high (2500 CFS Wed) Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Rock Creek Marina boat ramp is only ramp open. All Corps. Of Engineers ramps are closed. Crappie are excellent around rocks, bridge pillars, and flooded buck brush 8-15 feet deep. Drifting for blue cats at the north end on flats has been very good for 20 to 30-pound blue cats. White bass are excellent and biting inline spinners.

COFFEY COUNTY (WOLF CREEK): upper 50s/low 60s, clear, about normal Outlook: KDWPT reports: blue cats, white bass, and wipers were biting really well in the last week. Entrance gate phone number is 620-364-2475. Be sure to call ahead for lake conditions. Not much fishing has occurred in the last week with heavy winds.

LA CYGNE: low to mid 50s, stained, normal Outlook: KDWPT reports: Some good white bass are being caught near the hot water outlet. Largemouth are good on deep side of riprap areas and weed beds. Use cranks, plastic worms, lizards or spinner baits. Crappie are close to brush in 5-12 feet of water on jigs or minnows. Catfishing has been excellent. For information on the Linn County Marina boat ramps, call 913-757-6633.

POMONA: 58 degrees, stained, 2.3 feet high (15 CFS Monday) Outlook: KDWPT reports: Channel catfish are good using worms, dip baits , sunfish entrails, cutshad, or stink/prepared baits. Crappie are slow, but quality fish are being caught. All other species are slow.

MILFORD: 62 degrees, stained, 18 feet high (4000 CFS Monday) Outlook: KDWPT reports: Most boat ramps are still closed. Channel cats are fair on cut bait, worms, and stink bait on windblown flats. Blue catfish are best on fresh cut bait. Crappie are fair to good and are 10-20 feet deep suspended near points, flooded brush, and ledges on jigs and minnows. Walleye are good near rocky or wind-swept mud banks with jigs, crankbaits, or bottom bouncers. White bass and wipers are fair on jigs in the river on the north end of the reservoir.

HILLSDALE: 50 degrees, stained, 1 foot high (8 CFS Tuesday) Outlook: KDWPT reports: No changes. Crappie are fair in brush piles using minnows about 8-10 feet down. Bass are picking up near shallow vegetation on plastics or topwater. Some recent reports on walleye using crankbaits and jigs. Channel catfish are good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

GLEN ELDER (WACONDA LAKE): mid to upper 50s, stained, 0.5 feet high (1000 CFS Monday) Outlook: KDWPT reports: The Marina and Boller Point boat ramps are still closed. Open ramps include Osage, Granite Creek, Walnut Creek, Schoen’s Cove, and North Fork Bridge. Crappie are fair to good shallow feeding on shad around the state park, Mill Creek, and Schoen’s Cove. Walleye are fair to good in 5-10 feet of water early and late in the day. Smallmouth have been very good lately around the state park and the dam. White bass are outstanding and being caught on the lower end of the reservoir around the dam and state park area as well as the Walnut Creek area. Good numbers of 15 to 17 inch fish with 4-10 pound wipers mixed in.

TUTTLE CREEK: 62 degrees, clear, 38.1 feet high (8,000 CFS Monday) Outlook: Kansas Department of Wildlife reports: No changes. High water still limiting fishing. Very few anglers. Saugeye continue to be found downstream in the River Pond. Catfish have been fair on the main lake.

WILSON: mid to upper 50s, clear, 0.6 feet low Outlook: KDWPT reports: Stripers are slow to fair and more have been caught shallow in cooling temps. Walleye are fair drifting soft plastics early and late near vegetation 4-10 feet down. Marshall Cove and the Sawhill/Duvall area are holding shallow walleye. Channel cats are good throughout the reservoir on worms and dough bait. Blue cats are best at Minooka West and Duvall to Horseshoe bend in 6-20 feet of water. White bass are fair on 1/16 oz. jigs near windblown points near Lucas. Black bass are fair to good using chatterbaits, spinnerbaits, and swimbaits in the dead reed grass.

EL DORADO: low 60s, stained, normal (7 CFS Monday) Outlook: KS Dept. of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism: All boat ramps usable. Wipers and white bass are fair trolling or casting crank baits along windy shorelines. Blue cats are back in the river channels now. Crappie are fair near timber or brush piles on minnows and jigs. Walleye are fair trolling #9 and larger crankbaits along windblown shorelines, points, and flats.

HUNTING

Missouri

Swan Lake: On 10/28, roughly 16,000 mallards, 2,000 greenwing teal, 2,300 Northern Pintail, 8,000 Gadwall, and 6,000 ring-necked ducks were observed.

Duck Creek CA: On 10/21, roughly 1440 Gadwalls, 5705 Mallards, 260 Mixed dabblers, 1640 Pintails, 490 Ring-Necked ducks, 395 Shovelers, and 1355 Teal were observed.

Four Rivers CA: On 10/21, roughly 8 Gadwalls, 388 Mallards, 1250 Mixed dabblers, 350 Pintails, 18 Shovelers, and 600 Teal were observed.

Grand Pass CA: On 10/21, roughly 100 Gadwalls, 300 Mallards, 350 Pintails, 111 Shovelers, and 978 Teal were observed.

Mingo NWR: On 10/21, roughly 2049 Gadwalls, 2487 Mallards, 651 Mixed dabblers, 861 Pintails, 11 Ring-Necked ducks, 248 Shovelers, 1341 Teal, and 770 Wigeon were observed.

Otter Slough CA: On 10/21, roughly 1045 Gadwalls, 3555 Mallards, 140 Mixed dabblers, 9400 Pintails, 154 Shovelers, 1314 Teal, and 3780 Wigeon were observed.

Fountain Grove CA: On 10/21, roughly 800 Gadwalls, 2800 Mallards, 1800 Pintails, 500 Shovelers, 7000 Teal, and 50 Wigeon were observed.

Loess Bluffs NWR: On 10/23, roughly 360 Gadwalls, 1386 Mallards, 10 Mixed dabblers, 27 Mixed divers, 1195 Pintails, 211 Ring-Necked ducks, 80 Shovelers, 869 Teal, and 10 Wigeon were observed.

Nodaway Valley CA: On 10/21, roughly 2780 Mallards, 2517 Mixed dabblers, 3365 Pintails, 18 Ring-Necked ducks, and 1330 Teal were observed.

Kansas

CHEYENNE BOTTOMS: As of 10/28, Pool 4B is closed to all activities due to the presence of Whooping Cranes. At time of survey, 25,000-35,000 ducks were present, mix of all species. Around 20,000 geese, mostly whitefronts with a few snows and Canadas.

MARAIS DES CYGNES: On 10/21, some early migrants were starting to arrive. Season success: 395 teal / 312 hunter trips = 1.3 success.

NEOSHO: As of 10/24, season is currently closed for this area. There were 8,000-10,000 early season migrants. Mainly Teal, Gadwall and Pintail. Decent numbers of Mallards mixed in and 200 Canada Geese.

PERRY: On 10/25, an increase in ducks was observed. A few hundred ducks were observed consisting of a few Mallards, good numbers of Teal and Shovelers, and also some Wood Ducks and Pintails. Due to significant and repeated flooding, wetland habitat conditions are poor and water levels are still very high. Several boards have been placed in every wetland and as lake levels continue to draw down, water will be held at full pool across all wetlands. West River Boat Ramp/Parking area and Kyle Marsh Parking area/ramps are still inaccessible due to flood waters. No estimate available for when waters will return to normal pool

TUTTLE CREEK: On 10/22, 1000 ducks and 14 Canada Geese were observed.

MILFORD: No measurable waterfowl estimates this week. The flood water is still above the majority of the wetland levees and has been all growing season. This means no vegetation was able to grow or produce seed/food. This will be a very difficult waterfowl season at Milford Wildlife Area.

QUIVIRA: As of 10/17, there were roughly 35,000 geese and 12,700 ducks on the area. 2,000 ruddy ducks, 5,000 northern pintail, and 1,500 American wigeon.

MELVERN: On 10/25, 3 Duck Marsh - Both units are partially pumped with approximately 25 ducks; Willow Marsh - North and South units are partially pumped, a mix of approximately 7 Northern shoveler and 95 teal were observed; Sundance Marsh - This unit is completely full, 15 mallards; Lowman’s Cove - All units are completely full. No waterfowl observed; Shoveler Slough - about 20 northern shovelers and 10 teal; Refuge - no waterfowl observed on the survey.

Tyler Mahoney is a Rockhurst University-educated outdoors fanatic who works to support his hunting and fishing habits. Read more of his next-generation insight at mahoneyoutdoors.com.