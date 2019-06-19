Fishing report: Local angler hauls monster flathead catfish out of Longview Lake

Ethan Hiesberger knew what was on his line immediately. The only thing this big in Longview Lake had to be a flathead. He had several rods out with live and cut bait. This giant flathead took his cut bait just minutes after he undid a backlash in the reel; the fight lasted about 10 minutes before he landed the trophy fish. Submitted photo

Here is the fishing report for lakes and reservoirs in the Kansas City area and in Kansas and Missouri for June 19, 2019.

Missouri

BULL SHOALS: 78 degrees, clear (15 feet), 25 feet high Outlook: Del Colvin Guide Service reports: water clarity on the main lake is very clear, but there is color in the back of major creeks, especially after a rain. Look for shad in pockets and points. The shad are suspending in about 15-20 feet off main lake and secondary points. A tube in burnt orange/green pumpkin or green pumpkin, jig or watermelon red colors is working on the old shoreline. If the sun is out, go deeper using jigs, twin tail grubs, tubes, or shakey heads. Those are all good options dragged on points and secondary points either jig beaver or big worm Texas rigged. Jewel Gem Shad swimbait will move through those bushes well and catch those suspended fish. Summer patterns will most likely be out on the old shoreline points, islands, or humps hanging around bait fish. If there is wind, powerfishing will work. Wind will also help the look for long points with a channel swing nearby. Topwater like spooks, gunfight sammy redfin ploppers, poppers and toads are working. Use walk the dog style baits on open water and poppers on isolated cover. Walleye have been eating bass baits this week. Below the dam: John Berry of Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: The White has fished well. The hot spot has been Rim Shoals. Light generation and some wadable water. The hot flies were olive woolly buggers (#8, #10), Y2Ks (#14, #12), prince nymphs (#14), zebra midges (black with silver wire and silver bead or red with silver wire and silver bead #16, #18), pheasant tails (#14), ruby midges (#18), root beer midges (#18), pink and cerise San Juan worms (#10), and sowbugs (#16). Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective (my current favorite combination is a pheasant tail nymph (#14) with a ruby midge (#18) suspended below it. Use lead to get your flies down.

TANEYCOMO: 45 degrees, clear, light to moderate generation Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: there’s no generation in the mornings during the week and 2-3 units in the afternoons. On weekends they’re running 2 units around the clock. Early and late in the day is the best fishing, and stay in the shade as much as possible when fishing on bright, sunny days. Using 2-pound line with smaller jigs has been more productive recently. Try a 1/32nd or 1/16th-ounce jig when there’s no generation and work them fairly deep. Best colors are sculpin/ginger or peach, olive, brown and brown/orange. The 2-pound line will become a major factor when water is off. If fishing is tough, change. Change locations, change lures, change colors, change flies, change line or tippet. Drifting scuds, eggs and San Juan Worms is still good, but you may have to drop to #14’s in some cases to get bit. Best to drift from Lookout Island down to Short Creek and either stay in the middle of the lake or on the inside bend. Use as little weight as possible to keep it off the bottom and out of the algae. Best scuds colors have been different shades of gray, olive, tan and brown. Best egg is peach and best San Juan Worm is red or pink. The pink Powerworm is still working most days but when it gets sunny, you have to fish it deep (8-9 feet) under a float. Join Southwest Missouri Area Fishing Facebook group for fishing updates from an engaged membership.

NORFORK: 78 degrees, clear, about 22 feet high Outlook: Bink’s Fintastic Guide Service reports: the topwater bass bite has been good lately. Stripers have been hitting a Bink’s Spoon really well down at 60 feet.

LONGVIEW: upper 70s, murky but improving, a little high. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: bass have been fair on spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Crappie are biting fairly well around the dock with various sizes. Whites have been picking up in 7-10 feet of water. Catfish have been caught on worms around the bridge at Raytown Rd and Highgrove Rd. Fishing is available from the marina Monday-Friday. Fishing hours are 7am-5:00pm. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook group for daily updates.

POMME DE TERRE: 74 degrees, stained, 25 feet high Outlook: Pomme Muskie Guide Service reports: Fishing remains poor. Lake is slightly stained.

LAKE OF THE OZARKS: low 80s, clear, 1 foot high Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: crappie are very good trolling crankbaits near main lake points. Catfish are very good on main lake and secondary points using cut bait 25-30 feet down. Bass are on main lake points and brush piles catching them on soft plastics and crank baits.

REED AREA: 76 degrees, stained, normal pool. Outlook: Missouri Dept. of Conservation reports: largemouth bass good on chatterbaits and topwater. Anglers continue to catch 3-pound fish or bigger on a weekly basis. Channel catfish are fair on a variety of baits. All other species are slow. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.

STOCKTON: upper 70s/low 80s, clear, 15 feet high and falling Outlook: Tandem Fly Outfitters reports: with the water falling, the fish will be found on main lake and secondary points on the outer edge of the bushes. A Ned rig and a biffle head with a beaver on the old shore line has been producing lots of bites with most of the quality fish coming on the beaver. There’s a top water bite starting to develop but the bass are very spread out and not finding large concentrations in one area yet. Walleye can be caught on main lake points in 25-30 feet on the bottom with a ⅛ oz road runner tipped with half of a night crawler or ⅛ oz jig head. Crappie can be caught trolling flicker shad in the middle for the creeks (white bass and walleye will be mixed in).

JACOMO: mid to upper 70s, clear, normal Outlook: Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook group reports: A five fish bag measuring 71.5 inches took first place in the kayak tournament over the weekend. White bass have been reported schooling on the main lake. They were in the southern most point of the lake near Colbern over the weekend. Try rooster tails, whopper ploppers or other small topwaters. Crappie are scattered and hard to find. Look for them in structure 10-15 feet deep or near mouths of coves. Jigs and minnows are best. Largemouth have been slow to fair and found on the outside edges of flooded vegetation 10-15 feet down on finesse style baits. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.

BLUE SPRINGS: upper 70s/low 80s, clear, high Outlook: Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group reports: the bass bite has been okay in the last week. The tournament guys picked up some nice fish recently. Crappie are scattered and hard to find. Look for them in structure 10-15 feet deep. Jigs and minnows are best. Continue to look for wipers to concentrate around the “blow hole” on the south end of the lake. Folks have been finding them from the bank as well where Jacomo flows into Blue Springs. Catfish should be patrolling areas with water coming into the lake. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.

TABLE ROCK: 80 degrees, clear to stained, normal Outlook: Eric Prey of Focused Fishing Guide Service reports: Bass are moving deeper on the main lake. Look for them on gravel points 15-25 feet deep using tubes, jigs, and drop shot rigs.. In the rivers, fish are shallower and can be caught flipping bushes and docks with jigs and creature baits. The top water bite is still strong early and late or when it is cloudy, just find shad and the fish will be close. White bass have been schooling on gravel flats all over the lake, top water and grubs are very effective. Join Southwest Missouri Area Fishing Facebook group for fishing updates from an engaged membership.

TRUMAN: low 70s, stained, 30 feet high. Outlook: Richard Bowling Guide Service reports: 18,000 cfs release. A lot of marinas and ramps have closed due to high water. Crappie are in the willow trees 25 feet down in 30 feet or more of water. Main lake flats are the best areas right now. The problem is there aren’t many places to put your boat in right now.

SMITHVILLE: 77 degrees, clear, about 4 feet high Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: started letting water out on Tuesday at 2,400 CFS. Crappie and walleye have been biting well. The W Bridge has been a hot spot for all species. Look for fish to be moving to points. A jig and nightcrawler worked along points should be produce some walleye. Little Platte is the only boat ramp that is closed (courtesy ramps are pulled). Other ramps are good.

MOZINGO LAKE: mid to upper 70s, muddy, high Outlook: Fishing With Nordbye YouTube channel reports: all species are fair. Look for fish to be moving to their summer patterns. Bass have been hitting UVenkos, BD Squarebills, and Fish Hog Tackle’s wired jigs. For crappie, UV Crappie Jigs as well as minnows are working. Bluegill are biting good. Tube jigs or night crawlers working well up shallow in coves. Andrew Nordbye is moving to Alabama at the end of the summer so will no longer be able to provide fishing reports at that time. If you, or someone you know, could be a good resource for Mozingo Lake fishing reports each week, please reach out to Tyler Mahoney.

Kansas

SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 82 degrees, clear, normal Outlook: trout are fair on Powerbait. Crappie and panfish are fair on worms and minnows. Catfish are fair on stink bait. Bass/wipers are fair on plastic jigs and nightcrawlers. Wipers can sometimes be caught on chicken liver under a bobber.

KILL CREEK PARK: 82 degrees, clear, normal Outlook: trout are fair on Powerbait. Crappie and panfish are fair on worms or minnows. Bass are good on plastic worms and spinner baits. Topwater baits early and late are also good. Catfish are fair on cut bait.

WYANDOTTE: mid to upper 70s, clear, high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 5/24/19. Largemouth are good. Finesse baits targeting underwater vegetation is producing the most fish right now. Rainbow trout are good on worms, powerbait, and small spoons. Smallmouth are fair and can be caught targeting rocky bottoms with crankbaits, jigs, and swimbaits. Black crappie are fair if you target deeper structure with minnows and jigs.

MELVERN: mid 70s, stained, 16.5 feet high Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: discharging 300 CFS. Eisenhower State Park has reopened the East boat ramp. Crappie are poor to fair, mostly caught near submerged trees and along the docks on minnows. White bass have been poor to fair on shallow crankbaits and minnows. Channel cats are fair lakewide on nightcrawlers and livers. Blue catfish are fair, catching a few at the west end of the lake on shad sides and entrails.

CLINTON: 64 degrees, dingy, 18.3 feet high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 6/13/19. Due to high water levels, all boat ramps at Clinton Lake are currently closed and courtesy docks have been pulled out of the water. Bloomington swimming beach is also closed. Fish feeders will not be operational until the water level recedes. Channel catfish is about all that have been found consistently on cut bait

PERRY: upper 70s/low 80s, stained, about 25 feet high Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: all the boat ramps are closed so there hasn’t been much fishing. Catfish have been very good where water is flowing into the lake. Only prominent fishing activity going on is down below the spillway. Blues, flatheads, and walleye are being caught at the spillway.

COFFEY COUNTY (WOLF CREEK): 75 degrees middle of lake, clear, high Outlook: KDWPT report last updated 5/31: Entrance gate phone number is 620-364-2475. Be sure to call ahead for lake conditions. White bass and wipers have been fair. Use shad imitation lures like small spinners, crankbaits or bucktail jigs. and look for schools of shad or focus on wind blown flats or points. Smallmouth have been fair on crankbaits, swimbaits, and finesse plastics around rocky habitat. The recent bite has been slow. Crappie are fair vertical jigging around the standing timber or channel swings using minnows. Largemouth are fair around shallow cover and standing cattails using reaction style baits. Jerkbaits, lipless cranks, vibrating jigs, or spinnerbaits should all work. Largemouth are in a post-spawn pattern. Walleye really picked up in the last week.

LA CYGNE: 75 degrees by the outlet, upper 60s/low 70s on the main lake, stained, high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 6/14/19. The water level is very full and has flooded lots of weedbeds that are full of crappie, channel catfish and bass. Bass are good. Fish the rip rap areas, use cranks, plastic worms, lizards, spinner baits, or shad imitation baits. Bass over 10 pounds have been caught recently. White bass have been good to excellent at the hot water outlet. Use shad imitations or silver spoons. Most of the fish caught at the hot water outlet have been in the 1 to 2 pound range. Crappie are fair but picking up. Some have been caught off of marina coves and along the dam. There are a good numbers of fish 10- 12 inches long. Best lures to use are jigs/ minnows near structure. At the dam, bounce jigs off the outlet wall, but don’t go over the restrictive cable. Try any of the brush piles or Georgia cubes placed for fish habitat. There are some close to the marina shoreline. White bass have been good near the hot water outlet. For information on the Linn County Marina boat ramps, call 913-757-6633. Good shoreline angler access is provided by the Linn County Park on the west side of the lake. Join Southeast Kansas Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.

POMONA: 73 degrees, stained, 22.8 feet high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 6/14/19. Most fishing is slow recently. Anglers have really caught some fish at the outlet because of the high water releases. The fish feeders are on. Only boat ramp opened, Boat Ramp 1.

MILFORD: 68 degrees, stained, 27 feet high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 6/17/19. Discharging 3,000 CFS. Many boat ramps are still closed around the lake. Fishing access around the reservoir will most likely be difficult until the water level goes down. Channel catfish can be caught on cut bait, worms, and stink bait. Blue catfish are typically caught on fresh cut bait. Target wind blown flats for catfish. Walleye are slow to fair and can be found targeting rocky or wind-swept mud banks with jigs, crankbaits, or bottom bouncers. Crappie are slow to fair. Look for them 10-20 feet deep suspended near points, flooded brush, and ledges on jigs and minnows. At the outlet, catfish are fair on cut bait; walleye, white bass, and wipers are slow on jigs.

HILLSDALE: upper 60s/low 70s, stained, 11.6 feet high and falling Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated report 5/30/19. All Boat Ramps are closed due to flooding. All camping areas in Jayhawk Park Area are closed. 2800 CFS being released. All fishing has been slow to fair. Look for bass along shallow, flooded structure. Some walleye are being found on shallow rocky points and adjacent mud flats. Crankbaits and jigs are the most productive lures right now. Rock banks are holding some fish as well.

GLEN ELDER (WACONDA LAKE): 75 degrees, stained, about 10 feet high Outlook: Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: last update given 6/7/19. Heavy rainfall and minimal releases due to downstream flooding have caused the Glen Elder water level to increase rapidly over the past week and the lake is nearly 8 feet high at this time. The two state park boat ramps (Osage and Marina Cove) are closed as is the Boller Point boat ramp. There are still several open ramps that can be used safely including Granite Creek, Walnut Creek, Schoen’s Cove, North Fork Bridge, and Carr Creek. This high water may stick around for awhile and boaters should be aware of any new potential hazards which could be showing up in the newly flooded water. Anglers have been catching good numbers of walleye around the Cawker City Causeway, the flats south of the golf course, and off the state park points. Most fish are coming from 10-15 feet of water using jigs and worms or jigs and minnows. Smallies can be caught along the dam and north shore around the state park area, as well as the south bluffs. Largemouth bass numbers are best in the back end of Walnut Creek, Granite Creek, Mill Creek, and Mealls Cove. Jig and Pig, white spinnerbaits, and Ned Rigs are all good options for early summer bass. Check for white bass around the dam and off main lake points along the north shore and near the south bluffs. Trolling along the Cawker City causeway can also be good if the water is not too murky.

TUTTLE CREEK: 80 degrees, stained, 53.7 feet high. Outlook: Kansas Department of Wildlife reports: KDWPT last updated report given 6/13. Running 6,000 CFS. Most fishing has been slow due to high water. The high release rates have been moving saugeye downstream from the Reservoir, which has led to some good fishing in the river pond, the river below the dam or at Rocky Ford. Everything else has been slow.

WILSON: low to mid 70s, stained, 10.2 feet high Outlook: KDWPT reports: as of 6/18, all boat ramps were usable. Black bass are good on soft plastics and jerkbaits along rocky shorelines and reed grass. Spinnerbaits work well when the wind is blowing. There has been recent reports of keeper Blue Catfish being caught throughout the reservoir. Try points in Hell Creek and shoreline habitat near West Minooka and Elm Creek. Use fresh cut bait. Stripers are fair with a few reports coming near the bluffs on the upper end and the river channel near Duvall. Try spoons and jigs/road runners in 12-20 feet of water. There are reports of big walleye being caught off points and flats from Duvall to Rock Town on the north shore. Try jigs and swimbaits in the early morning and late evening.





EL DORADO: mid 70s, stained, 6.4 feet high. Outlook: KS Dept. of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: last updated report given 6/7/19. Due to high water, all but one of the lake’s boat ramps are unusable. The Shady Creek Area 1 Boat Ramp is the only functioning ramp. The courtesy dock is flooded. Use extreme caution and be on the lookout for floating debris if you take a boat out on the water. Wipers are fair to good using minnows or worms fished in flooded vegetation. Also try trolling or casting crank baits along windy shorelines. Walleye are fair drifting jig and crawler combos or pulling worm harnesses on main lake points and flats. A few also being picked up on larger crankbaits. White bass and crappie have been fair on minnows in flooded vegetation.

Tyler Mahoney is a Rockhurst University-educated outdoors fanatic who works to support his hunting and fishing habits. Read more of his next-generation insight at mahoneyoutdoors.com.