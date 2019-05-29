Lake levels continue to rise, but Taneycomo has produced some great fishing lately

Dillon Harris hoists a nice brown trout caught in the trophy area of Lake Taneycomo near Trophy Run. His group had a stellar day throwing jerkbaits and caught dozens of trout. Special to The Star

Here is the fishing report for lakes and reservoirs in the Kansas City area and in Kansas and Missouri for May 29, 2019.

Missouri

BULL SHOALS: mid to upper 60s, clear (15 feet), 21 feet high Outlook: Del Colvin Guide Service reports: water clarity on the main lake is very clear, but there is color in the back of major creeks. Look for shad in pockets and runoff with warmer water. The shad spawn has started and most of the spawn action will most likely be done with the last wave this week. A tube in lizard, green pumpkin, or watermelon red colors is working on the old shoreline. For fry guarding fish, try Senkos. If the sun is out, go deeper using ned rigs, carolina rig lizards, twin tail grubs, tubes, or shakey heads. Those are all good options dragged on points into spawning areas and bushy flats. Post spawners will most likely be out on the old shoreline or hanging around spawning areas. If there is wind, spinnerbaits and square bills will work. Wind will also help the look for rounded gravel points. Top water should improve in the next couple weeks. Poppers are working. Expect a little post spawn funk next week. Look for bream beds. Buzz baits and ploppers are starting to work. Use walk the dog style baits on open water and poppers on isolated cover. Walleye guys have started trolling flicker shad and bottom bouncing with crawler harnesses. Vertical spoons and drop shotting 20-28 feet on main lake and secondary points close to the main lake has been good. Below the dam: John Berry of Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: The White has fished well. Light generation and some wadable water in the last week. The hot spot has been Rim Shoals. The hot flies were olive woolly buggers (#8, #10), Y2Ks (#14, #12), prince nymphs (#14), zebra midges (black with silver wire and silver bead or red with silver wire and silver bead #16, #18), pheasant tails (#14), ruby midges (#18), root beer midges (#18), pink and cerise San Juan worms (#10), and sowbugs (#16). Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective (my current favorite combination is a pheasant tail nymph (#14) with a root beer midge (#18) suspended below it. Use weight to get your flies down.

TANEYCOMO: 54 degrees, clear, no generation as of Tuesday 1pm Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: heavy generation through Tuesday and then it was shut down. Expected to be turned on again with storms moving through area. Slow generation means easier fishing for anglers. Bite will slow a bit initially because water will be colder. White jigs are still producing the trophy area down to the Narrows. Drifting scuds continues to produce numbers and quality trout. Lilley’s Landing is looking for fly tyers to help them tie scuds so reach out to them if interested. With less generation, lighter line and smaller jigs will be necessary. Dock fishermen and waders should have more opportunities with less generation. Join Southwest Missouri Area Fishing Facebook group for fishing updates from an engaged membership.





NORFORK: 72 degrees, creeks stained, main lake clear, about 15 feet high Outlook: Bink’s Fintastic Guide Service reports: the night bite for stripers is over and the top water bite is coming to an end. The water is warming up. Stripers are moving to the main lake at 40 feet.





LONGVIEW: 70 degrees, stained, high. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: all fishing has been slow. Some catfish have been found up in the rivers between rains. Fishing is available from the marina Monday-Friday. Fishing hours are 7am-5:00pm. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook group for daily updates.

POMME DE TERRE: 74 degrees, clear, 25 feet high and rising Outlook: Pomme Muskie Guide Service reports: 50 C.F.S is being released. Same as last week. Fishing has been poor. Clarity in the lower lake is excellent. Bass have been biting, but sporadically. You can find them along the shorelines. Crappie have been caught shallow and deep.

LAKE OF THE OZARKS: upper 60s/low 70s, stained, 2 feet low Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: crappie are moving off the banks. Minnows or jigs are still working where you can find them. Crappie spawn has slowed down in the Gravois. The bass are on the bank in the Gravois arm. A lot of bass are being caught on jigs, lizards, and topwater.

REED AREA: 66 degrees, stained, normal pool. Outlook: Missouri Dept. of Conservation reports: largemouth bass good on chatterbaits and top water. Crappie have been a little better in the last week. Bluegill are fair on small jigs. Channel catfish are fair on prepared baits. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.





STOCKTON: 66 degrees, clear, 17 feet high and rising Outlook: Stockton Guide Service reports: walleye are in 30 feet of water on brush piles. Worms are your best best. Crappie are fair on crankbaits trolled in coves. Bass are fair flipping jigs into the flooded brush. Catfish are good on worms on points and up the rivers. Lots of fish are holding in the flooded brush, but they are really hard to get to.

JACOMO: 70 degrees, stained, high Outlook: Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook group reports: not much to report with minimal fishing activity. Crappie are scattered and hard to find. Look for them in structure 10-15 feet deep or near mouths of coves. Jigs and minnows are best. Catfish should pick up near areas with lots of water coming into the lake. There will be Kayak Demo Days sponsored by Sportsman’s Outfitter & Marine and Jackson Kayak on Saturday, June 15th from 12-4pm where you can test out and learn how to safely operate sporting and fishing styles of kayaks for free. There will also be a kayak tournament that day put on by Mo-Kan Kayak Fishing Series from 2pm to dusk. More details can be found online. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.





BLUE SPRINGS: 70 degrees, stained, high Outlook: Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group reports: crappie are scattered and hard to find. Look for them in structure 10-15 feet deep. Jigs and minnows are best. Continue to look for wipers to concentrate around the “blow hole” on the south end of the lake. Folks have been finding them from the bank as well where Jacomo flows into Blue Springs. Catfish should be patrolling areas with water coming into the lake. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.





TABLE ROCK: 63 degrees, clear on main lake (7 feet), clear to stained, normal Outlook: Eric Prey of Focused Fishing Guide Service reports: Bass have spawned and can be caught on topwater early or swimbaits on cloudy and windy days. Try tubes, Ned rigs, and shaky heads on main lake points 8-11 feet deep when it’s sunny and calm. Crappie have been hard to come by since the water has risen. Most are being caught on swimming minnows and crappie jigs in flat gravel pockets 6 to 10-feet deep. White bass have been schooling on main lake flats early and late in the day. Top waters, swimbaits, and small rattle traps have been working when they are up feeding. Join Southwest Missouri Area Fishing Facebook group for fishing updates from an engaged membership.





TRUMAN: upper 60s/low 70s, stained, 31 feet high. Outlook: Jeff Faulkenberry’s Endless Season Guide Service reports: 16,000 cfs release. A lot of marinas and ramps have closed due to high water. Fish are really scattered. Fish have been extremely scattered in the last week.

SMITHVILLE: mid to upper 60s, stained on main lake, rivers muddy, about 8 feet high Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Quite a few white bass are being caught under the bridges. Black bass fishing has been very poor. Catfish have been very good on nightcrawlers anywhere the water is flowing into the lake.

MOZINGO LAKE: mid 60s, 1-3 feet of clarity, high. Outlook: Fishing With Nordbye YouTube channel reports: bass are spawning up shallow in coves. Some spawned out and are moving to points. UVenkos, BD Squarebills, and Fish Hog Tackle’s wired jigs are working well. Crappie are spawning up shallow in coves. UV Crappie Jigs as well as minnows are working well. Bluegill are biting good. Tube jigs or night crawlers working well up shallow in coves.

Kansas

SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 74 degrees, cloudy, normal Outlook: trout are fair on Powerbait. Crappie and panfish are good on worms and minnows. Catfish are good on stink bait. Bass/wipers are fair on plastic jigs. Wipers can sometimes be caught on chicken liver under a bobber.

KILL CREEK PARK: 65 degrees, cloudy, normal Outlook: trout are good on nightcrawlers or Powerbait. Crappie and panfish are good on worms or minnows. Bass are fair on plastics. Topwater baits early and late are also good. Catfish are fair on cut bait.

WYANDOTTE: low to mid 60s, stained, high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 5/24/19. Largemouth are good. Finesse baits targeting underwater vegetation is producing the most fish right now. Rainbow trout are good on worms, powerbait, and small spoons. Smallmouth are fair and can be caught targeting rocky bottoms with crankbaits, jigs, and swimbaits. Black crappie are fair if you target deeper structure with minnows and jigs.

MELVERN: 66 degrees, stained, 18.5 feet high Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: crappie are poor. White bass have been poor to fair on crankbaits and minnows. Channel cats are fair lakewide and at the outlet park on nightcrawlers and livers. Blue catfish are good, catching a lot at the west end of the lake and at the docks on shad sides and entrails.

CLINTON: 64 degrees, dingy, 17 feet high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 5/20. All boat ramps in the State and Corps Parks are closed due to high water. Fish feeders will not be operational until water levels recede to normal.

PERRY: 75 degrees, stained, about 29.5 feet high Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: all the boat ramps are closed so there hasn’t been much fishing. Catfish have been very good where water is flowing into the lake.

COFFEY COUNTY (WOLF CREEK): 79 at north end, 68 middle of lake, 86 at hot water outlet, 68 at the inlet, 67 at the dam, clear, high Outlook: KDWPT report last updated 5/9: Entrance gate phone number is 620-364-2475. Be sure to call ahead for lake conditions. White bass and wipers have been good. Use shad imitation lures like small spinners, crankbaits or bucktail jigs. and look for schools of shad or focus on wind blown flats or points. They were up shallow on points and riprap in good numbers. Smallmouth have been fair on crankbaits, swimbaits, and finesse plastics around rocky habitat. The bite is starting to pick up and fish should be moving in to the spawning grounds. Walleye are fair. Fishing around the flats and humps should be most productive either dragging a jig and crawler or trolling cranks. Don’t be afraid to look shallow with crankbaits.

LA CYGNE: 75 degrees by the outlet, mid 60s on the main lake, clear, high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 5/25/19. The water level is very full and has flooded lots of weedbeds that are full of crappie, channel catfish and bass. Bass are good. Fish the rip rap areas, use cranks, plastic worms, lizards, spinner baits, or shad imitation baits. Bass over 10 pounds have been caught recently. White bass have been good to excellent at the hot water outlet. Use shad imitations or silver spoons. Most of the fish caught at the hot water outlet have been in the 1 to 2 pound range. Crappie are fair but picking up. Some have been caught off of marina coves and along the dam. There are a good numbers of fish 10- 12 inches long. Best lures to use are jigs/ minnows near structure. At the dam, bounce jigs off the outlet wall, but don’t go over the restrictive cable. Try any of the brush piles or Georgia cubes placed for fish habitat. There are some close to the marina shoreline. For information on the Linn County Marina boat ramps, call 913-757-6633. Good shoreline angler access is provided by the Linn County Park on the west side of the lake. Join Southeast Kansas Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.

POMONA: 67 degrees, stained, 25 feet high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 5/25/19. Most fishing is slow recently. Anglers have really caught some fish at the outlet because of the high water releases. The fish feeders are on.

MILFORD: 61 degrees, stained, 25 feet high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 5/28/19. Many boat ramps are closed around the lake. Fishing access around the reservoir will most likely be difficult until the water level goes down. Channel catfish can be caught on cut bait, worms, and stink bait. Blue catfish are typically caught on fresh cut bait. Target wind blown flats for catfish. Walleye are slow to fair and can be found targeting rocky or wind-swept mud banks with jigs, crankbaits, or bottom bouncers. Crappie are slow to fair. Look for them 10-20 feet deep suspended near points, flooded brush, and ledges on jigs and minnows. At the outlet, catfish are fair on cut bait; walleye, white bass, and wipers are slow on jigs.

HILLSDALE: 65 degrees, stained, 12 feet high and rising (new record lake level) Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated report 5/24/19. As of 5/24: the State Park is open. Campgrounds that are closed: Scott Creek CG, Pintail Point CG, Crappie Cove CG, Quail Run CG, Rabbit Ridge Primitive CG. Swim beach closed. Trailer dump station #1 is closed, windsurfer beach closed, and personal watercraft beach closed. Access to much of the Jayhawk park area closed off due to no facilities open and water on roadway. Sunflower Campground was open but continued rise will necessitate shut down of sewage pumping and some electric service. Marina is open. Jayhawk and Marysville boat ramps are open. All other boat ramps are closed. All fishing has been slow to fair.

GLEN ELDER (WACONDA LAKE): 68 degrees, stained, about 7.8 feet high Outlook: Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: last updated given 5/16/19. Heavy rainfall and minimal releases due to downstream flooding have caused the Glen Elder water level to increase rapidly over the past week and the lake is nearly 8 feet high at this time. Only 50 cfs is being released and the lake level is expected to peak at 9 to 10 feet above conservation pool. The two state park boat ramps (Osage and Marina Cove) are closed as is the Boller Point boat ramp. There are still several open ramps that can be used safely including Granite Creek, Walnut Creek, Schoen’s Cove, North Fork Bridge, and Carr Creek. This high water may stick around for awhile and boaters should be aware of any new potential hazards which could be showing up in the newly flooded water.

TUTTLE CREEK: 58 degrees, stained, 58 feet high. Outlook: Kansas Department of Wildlife reports: KDWPT last updated report given 5/21. Most fishing has been slow due to high water. The high release rates have been moving saugeye downstream from the Reservoir, which has led to some good fishing in the river pond, the river below the dam or at Rocky Ford. Everything else has been slow.

WILSON: 63 degrees, clear, 9 feet high. Outlook: KDWPT reports: as of 5/23, all boat ramps were usable. Black bass are good on soft plastics and jerkbaits along rocky shorelines and reed grass. Spinnerbaits work well when the wind is blowing. There has been recent reports of keeper Blue Catfish being caught throughout the reservoir. Try points in Hell Creek and shoreline habitat near West Minooka and Elm Creek. Use fresh cut bait. Stripers are fair with a few reports coming near the bluffs on the upper end and the river channel near Duvall. Try spoons and jigs/road runners in 12-20 feet of water. There are reports of big walleye being caught off points and flats from Duvall to Rock Town on the north shore. Try jigs and swimbaits in the early morning and late evening.

EL DORADO: mid 60s, stained, 10 feet high. Outlook: KS Dept. of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: last updated report given 5/17. Ramp Update (as of 5/17) - due to high water, all but one of the lake’s boat ramps are unusable. The Shady Creek Area 1 Boat Ramp is the only functioning ramp. The courtesy dock is flooded. Use extreme caution and be on the lookout for floating debris if you take a boat out on the water. No reports on anything since the flood other than for catfish. Both blue cats and channel catfish are being caught in the creeks and other areas with current. Worms have been productive as well as fresh cut bait for blues. There is a 25 to 35 inch protective slot limit on blue catfish and a 5/day creel with no more than 2 blue catfish over 35 inches.

Tyler Mahoney is a Rockhurst University-educated outdoors fanatic who works to support his hunting and fishing habits. Read more of his next-generation insight at mahoneyoutdoors.com.