Fishing report: Big rains have slowed angler activity down in the last week

Remington Osborn won the “big crappie” contest this past week at Everhart’s Outdoor Store in Clinton, Missouri. She caught the 3.57-pound and 18.5-inch fish at Truman Lake.

Missouri

BULL SHOALS: mid 60s, clear (15-20 feet), high Outlook: Del Colvin Guide Service reports: Look for shad in pockets and runoff with warmer water. The shad spawn has started and most of the spawn action will most likely be done this week. A tube in lizard, green pumpkin, or watermelon red colors is working. Senkos, ned rigs, carolina rig lizards, twin tail grubs, tubes, and shakey heads are all good options dragged on points into spawning areas and bushy flats. If we have wind, spinnerbaits and square bills will work. Wind will also help the look for rounded gravel points. A jig in green pumpkin color should work for them pre and post spawn. Top water should improve in the next couple weeks. Expect a little post spawn funk next week. Look for bream beds. Walleye guys have started trolling flicker shad and bottom bouncing with crawler harnesses. Below the dam: John Berry of Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: The White has fished well. Light generation and no wadable water. The hot spot has been The Catch and Release section at Rim Shoals. The hot flies were olive woolly buggers (#8, #10), Y2Ks (#14, #12), prince nymphs (#14), zebra midges (black with silver wire and silver bead or red with silver wire and silver bead #16, #18), pheasant tails (#14), ruby midges (#18), root beer midges (#18), pink and cerise San Juan worms (#10), and sowbugs (#16). Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective (my current favorite combination is a prince nymph (#14) with a ruby midge (#18) suspended below it. Use weight to get your flies down.

TANEYCOMO: 43 degrees, clear, 6,500 C.F.S out of Table Rock Dam Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: it’s been tough for most of the main lake anglers. 1/32nd ounce black/olive jigs and darker patterns on 2-pound line has been productive on inside banks with slower current and in the main channel. The idea of a small jig is that in these conditions, the jig isn’t sinking very fast. The fast, jerky action of the jig must bring them out of the deep and the dead drop triggers the strike. The water is clear enough you can see the flash of the fish, slashing at the lure. The other hot spots have been the warm water feeder creeks. These creeks, namely Turkey, Coon and Roark, have a lot of rainbows in them. Try either a jig or a Berkley pink worm under a float only 2-3 feet deep is catching them. Some folks have been catching bigger rainbows and a few browns while drifting up below the dam with a variety of flies under an indicator. You can try a tandem which consists of a scud, zebra midge, egg fly and a San Juan worm. Numbers are low but the quality of trout they’re getting makes the trip up worth it. Join Southwest Missouri Area Fishing Facebook group for fishing updates from an engaged membership.

NORFORK: 66 degrees, creeks stained, main lake clear, about 4 feet high. Outlook: Bink’s Fintastic Guide Service reports: lake is rising. Stripers, hybrids, and white bass are all back in the creeks and feeding on the 1/2 ounce Bink’s white jigging spoon. Stripers have been very good at night on a stick baits. A topwater bite has started in the mornings at 6am for both bass, stripers, and hybrids. Topwater bite for stripers is really getting good from 6-8am.

LONGVIEW: 54 degrees, murky, a little low. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: crappie have been off the dock in recent days even with the rain. Bass fishing has continued to be really good. The lake is producing some big fish right now. Fishing is available from the marina Monday-Friday. Fishing hours are 7am-5:00pm. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook group for daily updates.

POMME DE TERRE: 63 degrees, clear, 6 feet high. Outlook: Pomme Muskie Guide Service reports: 50 C.F.S is being released. The crappie are up on the shore. Bass are moving in, but everything is still a bit slow overall.

LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 63 degrees, stained, 3.5 feet low Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: before the rain, crappie were being caught behind the docks frequently. Jigs and minnows are both working. Bass were staging in shallow brush. Both bass and crappie have been great in the Gravois arm and Indian Creek. For bass, lizards and topwater have been productive. All the rain is probably going to push fish off their beds for a bit.

REED AREA: 60 degrees, clear, normal pool. Outlook: Missouri Dept. of Conservation reports: Largemouth bass and crappie are fair on a variety of baits. A decent number of catfish and crappie have been found in various lakes in the last week. Target crappie with jigs and minnows. All other species are slow. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.

STOCKTON: 61 degrees, clear, 2.5 feet high Outlook: Tandem Fly Outfitters reports: bass are in prespawn patterns. Fish can be caught on a spinnerbait, squarebill, jig, and shakey head. The fish will be on main lake and secondary points with bigger fish being caught in 15 feet fishing a ½ oz football jig after finding productive areas with a spinnerbait, or squarebill. You can substitute a shakey head if you’re having a tough bite on the football jig. Walleye can be caught on main lake points with a 1/4 oz road runner tipped with 1/2 a night crawler. Crappie are moving into the creek arms and are in prespawn on the main lake. Fish can be caught trolling flicker shad (white bass and walleye will be mixed in). Fish can also be caught casting a swimming minnow at the bank the first and last hour of light. White bass and crappie are being caught up the tributaries with water temps in the mid 60s, water still has some color to it. Fish are moving into the banks. Fish can be caught on 1/8 oz roadrunner head and swimming minnow body. Once you locate a higher concentration of fish, cast a 1/32 oz jig head with a gum drop Bobby garland baby shad 1-3 feet below a casting cork. Best bite is first thing in the morning or right at last light.

JACOMO: upper 50s/low 60s, clear, a little high Outlook: Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook group reports: lake has been extremely clear before the rains. Many anglers have reported being able to see 10 feet or more. Expect that clarity to disappear for a bit with all the water running into the lake. Before the heavy rains, crappie were starting to be in spawn mode. Smaller males are moving in shallow and bigger fish are still a little deeper. Some big ones have been caught around the marina and other docks. Minnows have been most productive. Bass are fair on jerkbaits and jigs. A little wind will help the crankbait bite. Look for wood laydowns in the water when you target the largemouth. Catfish should pick up near areas with lots of water coming into the lake. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.

BLUE SPRINGS: upper 50s/low 60s, clear, a little high Outlook: Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group reports: similar conditions as Jacomo. Lake was very clear but will dirty up with the rains. Anytime we have big rains like this, look for wipers to concentrate around the “blow hole” on the south end of the lake. Crappie are being found in 12 feet of water in staging areas leading into spawning grounds. They should be in spawning mode soon but rain might affect that. Catfish should be patrolling areas with water coming into the lake. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.

TABLE ROCK: 63 degrees, clear on main lake (7 feet), slight stain in rivers, 0.5 feet high. Outlook: Eric Prey of Focused Fishing Guide Service reports: Many bass have spawned already. Top water baits are very effective early and late on post spawn fish. Some fish are still on beds, target them with tubes and shaky heads. Crappie are moving to beds as well, crappie jigs and swimming minnows fished less than 5 feet deep in gravel pockets will pick up spawning males. The females are deeper around brush and trees. Join Southwest Missouri Area Fishing Facebook group for fishing updates from an engaged membership.

TRUMAN: upper 50s/low 60s, stained, 3.5 feet high. Outlook: Richard Bowling Guide Service reports: 13,000 C.F.S released from the dam. Spider rigging in the creeks in 15 feet of water and more fishing 14 feet down has been good for crappie. Try using double minnow rigs and fish the back half of the creeks. Keep on the move and move slowly. The bank bite hasn’t been good yet.

SMITHVILLE: 60 degrees, stained, 1 foot low Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: crappie are being caught lakewide. The spawn is starting to happen. Above W bridge and up in the arms has been more productive. Jigs and minnows are your go-to baits. White bass are being picked up along with crappie. Black bass are fair, but the quality has been very good. They are feeding up and moving into spawning mode soon.

MOZINGO LAKE: low 60s, 1-3 feet of clarity, normal. Outlook: Fishing With Nordbye YouTube channel reports: bass are spawning up shallow in coves. Some spawned out and are moving to points. UVenkos, BD Squarebills, and Fish Hogs Tackle’s wired jigs are working well.

Kansas

SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 61 degrees, clear, normal Outlook: Trout are good on minnows and Powerbait. Crappie and panfish are good on worms and minnows. Catfish are fair. Try nightcrawlers or chicken liver. Bass/wipers are fair on plastics. Wipers can sometimes be caught on chicken liver under a bobber.

KILL CREEK PARK: 61 degrees, cloudy, normal Outlook: trout are good on nightcrawlers or Powerbait. Crappie and panfish are fair on worms or grub style baits. Bass are fair on spinners. Topwater early and late should be picking up on post spawn fish. Catfish are good on cut bait.

MELVERN: 59 degrees, clear (2 feet), 1.1 feet high Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: crappie are fair with a lot of small fish (8-9.5 inches) being caught. More keepers above 10-inches are being caught in and around established brush piles and at the Marina docks. Small jigs and minnows are best near structure or shoreline. Smallmouth are fair to good lakewide using shallow crankbaits along shoreline. Channel catfish are fair lakewide and at the outlet park on nightcrawlers and livers. Blue Catfish are being caught near the west end of the lake and at the docks using shad sides and entrails.

CLINTON: 58 degrees, dingy, 2.5 feet high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 4/26. Anglers continue to catch some crappie from shore using jigs or minnows under a bobber or casting jigs/small spinners. Saugers are slow but being caught using jig and nightcrawlers off the Bloomington Point area. Some white bass and wipers are being caught off the dam occasionally. Join Northeast Kansas Area Fishing Facebook group for daily updates.

PERRY: upper 50s/low 60s, stained, about 13 feet high Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: not a lot of great reports in the last week. All species are fair. Access points for fishing from the bank are limited due to the flooding. The boat ramps are mostly underwater except for the one in Slough Creek. Anglers are also using the ramp at DJ’s Marina.

COFFEY COUNTY: 65 at north end, 74 at hot water outlet, 55 at the inlet, 53 at the dam, clear, high Outlook: The Gatehouse reports: Ramp is usable. Smallmouth were good in the last week. White bass were the best biting fish followed by wipers. All other species were fairly slow. The north ramp is not really usable.

LA CYGNE: upper 50s, clear, full pool Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: bass fishing slowed down in the last week. Crappie continue to bite well. They are starting to move up in the water column. Blue catfish have been found recently, too. For information on the Linn County Marina boat ramps call 913-757-6633. Join Southeast Kansas Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.

POMONA: 63 degrees, stained, 2.7 feet high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 4/23. Anglers have really caught some fish at the outlet because of the high water releases. Overall, the crappie population is good with a few older fish that are in the 12 to 14-inch range and a lot of younger fish up to 11-inches. Nicer fish are being caught around the rock quarry and along Dragoon. Best baits are dark jigs and/or minnows. For catfish, use worms, dip baits, sunfish entrails, cut shad, or stink/prepared baits. The fish feeders are off. The outlet can be very good when releasing larger amounts of water.

MILFORD: low 60s, stained, 11 feet high Outlook: Two Nolans Outfitting reports: Walleye are fair and can be found targeting rocky or wind-swept mud banks with jigs, crankbaits, or bottom bouncers. Crappie are fair. Look for them 10-20 feet deep suspended near points, flooded brush, and ledges on jigs and minnows. At the outlet, catfish are fair on cut bait; walleye, white bass, and wipers on fair jigs. Fishing can be slower due to low releases from the dam.

HILLSDALE: 57 degrees, stained, 1 foot high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated report 4/26/19. Crappie have been really good lately. Crappie have moved shallow and lots of fish 8-10 inches being caught, but a fair amount of keepers (10 + inches) are being caught as well. Jigs and minnows are productive baits right now. Largemouth bass can be found near shallower structure right now. Target bait fish to find the bass. Target white bass off wind blown points. Jigs and shad imitation lures are the best baits right now. The walleye spawn is pretty much over, but some fish are being found on shallow rocky points and adjacent mud flats. Crankbaits and jigs are the most productive lures right now. Channel catfish can be taken on a variety of baits using prepared or live baits. Channel catfish are biting lakewide right now.

GLEN ELDER (WACONDA LAKE): 60 degrees, clear, about 0.5 feet high Outlook: Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: last updated given 4/26/19. There have been several reports of crappie being caught in 2 to 6 feet of water while spawning near the shoreline. Cold fronts and shifts in wind speed and direction can move fish off the bank so pay attention to the weather. Jigs, minnows, and jigs slowly retrieved under a bobber are all good options for catching spawning crappie. Remember to measure your crappie carefully with the new 10 inch length limit. The walleye spawn is over for the year and the walleye have primarily moved west and can be caught around Gibbs Point and the Wally World area. Anglers have been catching most of the walleye in 20-25 feet of water using minnows and nightcrawlers. Black bass angling opportunities should continue to improve as the water warms into the 60’s. Smallies can be caught along the dam and north shore around the state park area, as well as the south bluffs. Largemouth bass numbers are best in the back end of Walnut Creek, Granite Creek, Mill Creek, and Mealls Cove. Jig and Pig, white spinnerbaits, and Ned Rigs are all good options for early spring bass. White bass can be caught in good numbers out here throughout the spring in a variety of locations. Check around the outlet area with the high outflows occurring right now. Also, fish can be found off main lake points along the north shore and near the south bluffs. Fish have also been caught up the river channels and along the rocky banks while spawning which should continue for the next couple of weeks.

TUTTLE CREEK: 58 degrees, stained, 40 feet high. Outlook: Kansas Department of Wildlife reports: KDWPT last updated report given 4/30. Most fishing has been slow due to high water. The high release rates have been moving saugeye downstream from the Reservoir, which has led to some good fishing in the river pond, the river below the dam or at Rocky Ford. Everything else has been slow.

WILSON: 61 degrees, clear, about normal. Outlook: KDWPT reports: Walleye are finished spawning and reports of anglers catching them along the dam have diminished. Try jerkbaits, swimbaits, and jigs with a slow presentation at dawn, dusk, and throughout the night along rocky points and shallow flats adjacent to reed grass beds. The shallow flat east of Minooka point and the flats near Elm Creek might also start producing walleye as the water warms. Keeper blue catfish have been caught throughout the reservoir. Try points in Hell Creek and shoreline habitat near West Minooka and Elm Creek. Use fresh cut bait. The white bass are running up the river, but there doesn’t seem to be really high numbers at this point. Try jigs with grubs and/or road runners. Black bass are good. Try medium-diving crankbaits and finesse soft baits with a slow presentation throughout the reservoir. Texas-rigged soft plastics work well in the upper end of the reservoir but reaction-type baits (jerk baits, crankbaits, spinnerbaits) seem to work best for smallmouth in the lower end.

EL DORADO: upper 50s, stained, 0.3 feet high. Outlook: KS Dept. of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: last updated report given 4/24. Anglers reporting fair to good success this week on wipers casting jig and plastics to active fish. The fish aren’t staying in one place very long so the trick is finding the fish. Shallow points or flats with deeper water nearby are good early season locations. \u0009Creek activity has slowed down on white bass. Crappie are beginning to head to shoreline areas on warmer days. Bobber and jig or bobber and minnow are good choices. A few fish are being caught in the creeks dipping jigs next to cover. Shad sides on windblown points and stink bait in the creeks have been producing channel catfish. The walleye spawn is winding down, but some shallow fish continue to be caught. Windblown points and shorelines early and late in the day using crankbaits has produced some walleye. A few fish are being caught on jig and crawler on deeper sides of flats.