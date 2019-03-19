Suds in Nebraska: After the floodwaters comes the beer ... in a fridge left behind

By sunset Sunday, Kyle Simpson was wrung out from a full day of cleaning mud and muck from his property on the Platte River.
Now he and his friend had to walk more than a mile in chest waders to get back to their car, dodging debris and ice chunks and washouts in waist-high floodwater.
A perfect time for a cold beer.
And that’s when his friend, Gayland Stouffer, saw what looked like a refrigerator.
It was on its back, about 50 yards from what remained of the road near Linwood in Butler County, Nebraska, a small tangle of debris wrapped around it.
Stouffer investigated. Simpson was skeptical.
“He says, ‘Hey, this is a refrigerator.’ And he opens it up and says, ‘It’s full of beer.’”
“I said, ‘Yeah, right.’”
“And he reaches in and says, ‘It’s ice cold.’”
The refrigerator door had protected the Busch Light and Bud Light from the floodwaters, so the friends cracked a couple. Simpson took his first-ever selfie. And then they finished trudging back to their car, went home and became internet folk heroes.
People on social media have called it a magic fridge, a pot of gold, a silver lining..
