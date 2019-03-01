Neosho man catches massive brown trout, shatters Missouri state record

In the photo below, there are three people holding the brown trout that Paul Crews caught at Lake Tanneycomo last week.
That’s a good indication that it was a really big fish.
In fact, it weighed in at 34 pounds, 10 ounces, which shattered Missouri’s “pole and line” record by 6 pounds, 2 ounces.
“I never would of have dreamed to catch a state-record fish like this,” Crews said on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website. “I’m still in shock that I actually caught that giant brown trout.”
Crew, who lives in Neosho, Mo., told the MDC that it took a while to land the fish on Feb. 23.
“I fought the fish from one side of the lake to the other and back,” Crews said. “Finally, after about 20 minutes of fighting the trout, my partner and I were able to get it netted and bring it in the boat.”
Here is the fish:
