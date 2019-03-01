Outdoors

Neosho man catches massive brown trout, shatters Missouri state record

By Pete Grathoff

March 01, 2019 11:27 AM

FILE photo. Here is a brown trout.
FILE photo. Here is a brown trout. The Wichita Eagle
FILE photo. Here is a brown trout. The Wichita Eagle

In the photo below, there are three people holding the brown trout that Paul Crews caught at Lake Tanneycomo last week.

That’s a good indication that it was a really big fish.

In fact, it weighed in at 34 pounds, 10 ounces, which shattered Missouri’s “pole and line” record by 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

“I never would of have dreamed to catch a state-record fish like this,” Crews said on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website. “I’m still in shock that I actually caught that giant brown trout.”

Crew, who lives in Neosho, Mo., told the MDC that it took a while to land the fish on Feb. 23.

“I fought the fish from one side of the lake to the other and back,” Crews said. “Finally, after about 20 minutes of fighting the trout, my partner and I were able to get it netted and bring it in the boat.”

Here is the fish:

Bigbrown.jpg
Photo by Ryan Miloshewski, Missouri Department of Conservation Phil Lilley (from left), Paul Crews and Jim Rayfield Sr., each held the big fish.

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  