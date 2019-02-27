Outdoors report: Missouri-record brown trout caught at Lake Taneycomo

Paul Crews (center) poses with the Missouri-record 34-pound, 10-ounce brown trout (known as “Frank” to locals) that he caught on a sculpin marabou jig made by PJs using 4-pound test line. Also pictured is Phil Lilley (left) and Jim Rayfield (right). Rayfield was Crews’ fishing partner during the tournament in which the giant brown was caught. The new record beat the old record by about six pounds. The fish was released in good condition shortly after this photo was taken. Submitted photo