Outdoors report: Polar-like temps have kept most anglers indoors, but warm-up’s coming

The options for an adventure-travel backpack can be overwhelming, but the Gregory Praxus (for men) and Proxy (for women) is big enough to carry everything for short trips, yet small enough to carry for long distances and stow in the overhead luggage bin. With this 65-liter pack, you can keep your dirty or wet clothes separate with a waterproof ActiveShield Compartment, and the entire pack is entirely surrounded with Gear Guard padding to protect your equipment during transport.