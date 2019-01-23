Outdoors report: Frigid temps make fishing more difficult; ice starting to appear

For many athletes, a pair of wireless headphones is as essential a part of the workout as a water bottle or running shoes. Listing to music or podcasts enhance the experience – whether you're in the gym or out on the trails. But many wireless Bluetooth headphones do indeed have a wire, connecting one earbud to the other. If you want to truly feel free when exercising, it's time to cut the cord completely, and the Under Armour True Wireless Flash can help you do it.