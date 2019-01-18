Olympics

Simone Biles to replace Venus Williams at WIN for KC event next month

By Blair Kerkhoff

January 18, 2019 04:49 PM

Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States performs on the floor on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A conflict has forced the WIN for KC Women’s Sports Awards Celebration to change its featured guest.

Tennis star Venus Williams is out. Gymnastics star Simone Biles is in for the 25th annual event on Feb. 8 in the Grand Ballroom of the Kansas City Convention Center.

Williams has a tennis-related conflict, WIN for KC officials said.

Biles, 21, was a four-time gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics and the first woman to win four all-around titles at the World Gymnastics Championships. Her 20 career medals at the World Championships are the most of any gymnast.

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be held at Sprint Center Aug. 8-11.

ESPN commentator Holly Rowe will serve as the event’s emcee. Rowe serves several announcing roles at ESPN including courtside reporter for Big 12 games.

WIN is the Women’s Intersport Network for Kansas City that serves to inspire women and girls through sports.

For more information on the event: www.winforkcluncheon.org.

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989. 816-234-4730

