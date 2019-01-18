Simone Biles to replace Venus Williams at WIN for KC event next month

A conflict has forced the WIN for KC Women’s Sports Awards Celebration to change its featured guest.
Tennis star Venus Williams is out. Gymnastics star Simone Biles is in for the 25th annual event on Feb. 8 in the Grand Ballroom of the Kansas City Convention Center.
Williams has a tennis-related conflict, WIN for KC officials said.
Biles, 21, was a four-time gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics and the first woman to win four all-around titles at the World Gymnastics Championships. Her 20 career medals at the World Championships are the most of any gymnast.
The U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be held at Sprint Center Aug. 8-11.
ESPN commentator Holly Rowe will serve as the event’s emcee. Rowe serves several announcing roles at ESPN including courtside reporter for Big 12 games.
WIN is the Women’s Intersport Network for Kansas City that serves to inspire women and girls through sports.
For more information on the event: www.winforkcluncheon.org.
