Sprint Center will play host to 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Kansas City will be the host for the U.S. Gymnastics Championship in 2019.
The four-day championship will take place from Aug. 8-11 at the Sprint Center and is expected to have an economic impact of $5 million, event officials said at a news conference on Monday.
The championships will feature the nation’s top gymnasts competing for national titles and national team berths.
The event won’t be a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but it’s “the first step on the road to Tokyo and men’s and women’s gymnastics,” said David C. Rudd, vice chair of the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors.
Kansas City will be the site of the championship for the first time since 1987.
Comments