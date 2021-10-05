Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs promote Josh Gordon to active 53-player roster. He could play Sunday
Wide receiver Josh Gordon’s acclimation period didn’t last long.
The Chiefs are elevating Gordon from the practice squad to their active 53-player roster, a source confirmed Tuesday afternoon with The Star.
Gordon’s move occurs a week after he joined the Chiefs. He is expected to be available for Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.
This is a developing story. More to follow.
