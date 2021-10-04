Injured but recovering, KC Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. could play Sunday vs. Bills

Chiefs line backer Willie Gay put a crushing blow on Minnesota’s Jake Bargas, who coughed up the ball during the first half of Friday night’s preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium. rsugg@kcstar.com

Linebacker Willie Gay, who hasn’t played yet this regular season while recovering from a turf toe injury, is edging closer to a return, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday.

“There’a a chance,” Reid said. “He was kind of getting there last week. ... He’s starting to feel a little bit better, for sure.”

The Chiefs placed Gay, the second-year player from Mississippi State, on injured reserve after their final preseason game. He was eligible to return to their active roster last week.

The Chiefs, who play host to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, are looking for answers on defense. They rank 31st in points (31.2) and yards (437.8) allowed in the NFL.