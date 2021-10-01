What the Vegas odds say about the KC Chiefs-Eagles game Sunday in Philadelphia

The Chiefs have become the least profitable bet in the NFL.

That’s not opinion. It’s just fact.

Dating back to the midway point of last year, the Chiefs are a paltry 1-10 against the spread in their last 11 regular season games. They finished 1-7 in the back half of 2020, and they’re yet to cover the line this year.

So it’s under that context that we frame this: The Chiefs are favored by a touchdown in their trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday. It’s the fourth straight game in which the Chiefs have been favored, and their record is just 1-2.

Only three teams have yet to cover the spread this season — the Chiefs, Jets and the Washington Football Team.

That’s the bad news.

The good?

It’s just three weeks, and if you’re looking for an indication into how the 1-2 start might affect their Super Bowl aspirations, the Vegas sportsbooks have a resounding response.

Not much.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers remain the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl. They each average a 6-to-1 posting between the prominent sportsbooks. The Chiefs opened the season at 5-to-1, so the back-to-back losses have only slightly worsened their odds on the sheet.

They also remain the favorite to win the AFC Championship for a third straight season and the favorite to win the AFC West Division a sixth straight season, despite trailing the Raiders and Broncos by two games already.

Back to Sunday in Philadelphia: The over/under for the game is 54 1/2 points, the largest line in the league in Week 4.

CHIEFS (1-2) AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-2)

When: Noon Sunday, Oct. 3

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Betting line: Chiefs -7

Over/under: 54 1/2 points

Chiefs against the spread this season: 0-3

Eagles against the spread this season: 1-2