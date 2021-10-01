Will KC Chiefs’ Frank Clark or Charvarius play at Eagles? Uncertain. But Fenton is out

The Chiefs’ defense is officially down a player for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Friday that cornerback Rashad Fenton will be designated as “out” for Week 4, meaning he will not play in Philly.

Fenton, who suffered a concussion in Week 3, did not practice this week and remains in the NFL concussion protocol.

As for defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad), both of whom were inactive in Week 3 with their respective injuries, Reid said both players practiced Friday.

The team is taking a wait-and-see approach for their availability against the Eagles.

“We’ll just see how they do here in the next day,” Reid said.

The Chiefs later officially designated Clark and Ward as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Defensive end Mike Danna, who recorded a sack last week, would draw a second consecutive start if Clark can’t go. The Chiefs would also incorporate Alex Okafor and rookie Joshua Kaindoh in their pass-rush rotation.

The Chiefs would be left with cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes, Deandre Baker and Chris Lammons on their active 53-player roster if Ward can’t play.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones (wrist) and tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (groin) returned to a full practice Friday after being limited the previous two days. The Chiefs didn’t assign a game designation to either player, signaling both are available for a normal workload.

Second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who was observed on the practice field Wednesday and Thursday without his helmet, remains on injured reserve as he recovers from a toe injury.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 1:51 PM.