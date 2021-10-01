This recent trend has been killing the Kansas City Chiefs and is most un-Andy Reid-like

All week the Chiefs were asked about their turnover problem because, well, they’ve committed a bunch of them.

And that’s the biggest factor in their two-game losing streak.

“We don’t want our players afraid of turning the ball over,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “We need to make sure we’re focused on those intense moments, where we don’t lose sight of ball security.”

This is true for every team. But here’s the thing. The Chiefs don’t commit turnovers like this under Andy Reid. In his first eight years as head coach in KC, the Chiefs logged more giveaways than takeaways only once in a game. That was in 2014, and that was Reid’s only Chiefs team that did not make the playoffs.

Over the past 10 seasons, only the Patriots have a better turnover ratio in the AFC. But so far in 2021, just three teams have more than the Chiefs’ six giveaways. Three have been on interceptions thrown by Patrick Mahomes.

Job one against the Eagles: ball security. Here’s how these two teams matcn up for Sunday.

WHEN THE CHIEFS PASS

No Josh Gordon yet for the Chiefs. Maybe next week. The strength of the Eagles’ defense is up front. If the offensive line can keep Mahomes clean, he should put up some nice numbers. The interceptions are troubling, but Mahomes is the only quarterback this season to throw at least three touchdown passes in his first three games. Travis Kelce looks to keep his Chiefs record perfect against his brother, Jason, the Eagles’ center. The Chiefs beat Philadelphia in 2013 and 2017.

Edge: Chiefs

WHEN THE CHIEFS RUN

Clyde Edwards-Helaire posted his third 100-yard game in last weekend’s loss to the Chargers, but he’s lost fumbles each of the last two weeks. Will the Chiefs use more of Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon? The Cowboys put up 160 rushing yards against the Eagles on Monday night, and the Philly defense surrenders 5.4 yards per carry.

Edge: Chiefs

WHEN THE EAGLES PASS

Jalen Hurts threw for 326 yards against the Cowboys, but he’s still getting comfortable as a pocket passer and his improvisational skills are his strength. The Chiefs struggled with containing Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Hurts isn’t on the same level as Jackson, but his running skills have to be respected. Zach Ertz remains one of the game’s top tight ends. Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones lined up at tackle for some plays against the Chargers. Keep an eye on that, especially on passing downs.

Edge: Eagles

WHEN THE EAGLES RUN

Miles Sanders averages 5.2 yards per carry and is a receiving threat. The Chiefs’ rushing defense put up better numbers last week partly because Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a big day. The Chiefs’ red zone defense has been atrocious (12 touchdowns, one field goal by opponents once they reach the 20).

Edge: Eagles

Special teams/coaching/intangibles

Penalties have killed the Eagles, who have committed a league-high 35 and the most in franchise history through three games. Andy Reid returns to Philadelphia for the second time in his Kansas City tenure. His Chiefs won 26-16 in 2013. The Chiefs seek to avoid a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2017.

Edge: Chiefs