Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu compares Josh Gordon to this former NFL star

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu sounds like a player who’d prefer to play on a team with Josh Gordon instead of against him.

“The guy looks like one of those guys that you see two people on him, and you still throw him the ball,” Mathieu said.

The 6-foot-3 Gordon signed with the Chiefs on Monday. He’s working with their practice squad. According to head coach Andy Reid, “We’ll just see how it goes over the next week or two and see where he’s at.”

Gordon drew this comparison from Mathieu after the Chiefs’ star safety was able to witness a bit of Gordon’s ability during practice this past week

“He kind of reminds me of Calvin Johnson, just the way he’s built,” Mathieu said. “From what I’ve seen, he’s a helluva football player.”

The 6-5 Johnson, known as “Megatron,” spent all of his nine NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions and was named an All-Pro three times.

Gordon, by the way, has played in three games against the Chiefs. He caught eight passes for 86 yards in 30-7 Browns victory as a rookie in 2012, and he had five catches for 132 yards and touchdown in a loss at Kansas City in 2013, his All-Pro season.

In 2018, playing for New England, Gordon caught five passes for 42 yards as the Patriots defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 43-40. Gordon was suspended when the teams met in the AFC Championship Game that season.