SportsBeat KC: Any easy fixes for Chiefs’ woes, or is it time to hit the panic button?

Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler (30) dives in for a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu (32) and Mike Hughes (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Rare is the Chiefs losing streak. It hasn’t happen since the first half of the 2019, but now the Chiefs have lost consecutive games with Sunday’s 30-24 defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That followed the heartbreaker at Baltimore the previous weekend.

The breakdown of this one starts with turnovers. The Chiefs gave it away four times, twice on Patrick Mahomes interceptions. Still, they had the lead in the fourth quarter. But they couldn’t find a way to protect home field.

After the game, Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian and beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell discussed the team’s problems and wondered if it’s time to hit the panic button. Here’s the discussion as today’s installment of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

