Watch: SportsBeat Live discusses how Chiefs, coming off a rare loss, can fix problems

It’s the rare SportsBeat Live where we talk about the Kansas City Chiefs coming off a loss. There were only two in the regular season last year, and one with the starters on the bench. And this was a heart-breaker, blowing an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter to fall to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 36-35.

On today’s show, beat writer Herbie Teope and columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger discuss the problems exposed in the first two Chiefs games and how to fix them with the L.A. Chargers arriving at Arrowhead for Sunday’s game.

Let us know what you’re thinking. Send us your questions and comments for the show, which will start around 9:30 a.m. Friday.