Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes responds after video shows brother drop water on Ravens fan

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson dumps water on a Baltimore fan, in video posted by Twitter user pheargers. Twitter/pheargers

A video shot by a Ravens fan that showed him being doused by water by Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, went viral after Sunday’s game in Baltimore.

The video has been viewed more than 2 million times on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Patrick Mahomes said he had seen the video as well, and was asked Tuesday at a Chiefs news conference about the incident. He said the video didn’t include things said to Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and Jackson.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously it’s something that we don’t want to necessarily do,” Mahomes said. “There was things said to him, and Brittany, that you don’t see kind of on the clip. But, I mean he’s been good at it, at not trying to respond to that stuff.

“He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it, and he’ll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can.”