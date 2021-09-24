Chiefs-Chargers players to watch Sunday: It’s all hands on deck vs. Herbert and Bolts

In the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs often win because of their high flying offense. In his three-plus seasons as the starting quarterback in Kansas City, the Chiefs have always ranked in the top six in points scored.

In games against the Chargers, however, things have played out a little differently. In recent games between the Chiefs and Bolts, KC’s special teams and defense have contributed heavily.

Last year, Harrison Butker spoiled the Chargers’ first game at SoFi Stadium by booting three field goals. Two went 58 yards, including his walk-off in overtime as the Chiefs won 23-20.

In 2019 at Mexico City, the Chiefs came up with four interceptions against the Chargers. Safety Daniel Sorensen sealed a 24-17 Chiefs win with his pick in the end zone of Phillip Rivers. Later that season, Mecole Hardman’s 104-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was the signature play in a 31-21 Chiefs victory over the Chargers.

Mahomes has done his part, too, of course, with 10 career touchdown passes and two interceptions against the Chargers. But in this series, everyone tends to pitch in.

Here are some players who could help swing Sunday’s game.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Tough start for the Chiefs’ starting running back. He didn’t secure the ball tightly enough to avoid a late fumble against the Ravens that sealed Baltimore’s victory, and he hasn’t produced a big play in two games. Perhaps a week of stewing and determination, not to mention support from teammates and the Chiefs’ coaching staff, will inspire a big game from Edwards-Helaire against a Chargers defense that ranks 30th in the NFL and surrendered nearly 200 yards on the ground to the Cowboys last week.

Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones

Jones continues to adjust to his new duties as a defensive end, and although he might not rack up the sacks this week, he could be disruptive. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert gets the ball off quickly, making it difficult to finish off pressure. But the Chiefs need Jones to at least make things uncomfortable for the Chargers’ passing offense, and he figures to be determined coming off a middling performance against the Ravens.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler

There’s never a year we don’t mention Ekeler in this space. He’s a solid back and has raised his game against the Chiefs in his four-plus seasons. He’s been fine as a ball-carrier, and against this porous Chiefs rush defense he could have a big day. But Ekeler has typically been more potent against the Chiefs as a receiver. His 338 career receiving yards against the Chiefs are more than he’s accumulated against any other opponent

Chargers safety Derwin James

James missed some practice time this week with a toe injury and missed the entire 2020 season with a different ailment. But he’s had a history of success when it comes to covering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In the Chargers’ 2018 victory at Arrowhead, James limited Kelce to a pair of receptions, and in a game in 2019, he helped hold Kelce to a single catch. James’ effectiveness allows the Chargers to pay more attention to the Chiefs’ other weapons, like receiver Tyreek Hill. Kelce has 26 games of 100-plus yards receiving, but none have come against the Chargers. He also has just two touchdown catches against them.