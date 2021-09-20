SportsBeat KC: Trying to explain the Kansas City Chiefs’ epic fail at Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scores a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs don’t lose games the way they lost on Sunday. Heck, they haven’t lost many games at all — an NFL-low 10 in the regular season over the past three years. And to fritter away an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter?

That’s forehead-slapping stuff.

We talked about what happened in the Chiefs’ 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football with columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian and beat writer Herbie Teope. Some issues were as obvious as Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s fumble while the Chiefs were driving late, and some less so.

SportsBeat Live gave fans a chance to vent after the game, and we were right there with them. The conversation is now presented as a SportsBeat KC podcast.

