Chiefs
SportsBeat KC: Trying to explain the Kansas City Chiefs’ epic fail at Baltimore
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs don’t lose games the way they lost on Sunday. Heck, they haven’t lost many games at all — an NFL-low 10 in the regular season over the past three years. And to fritter away an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter?
That’s forehead-slapping stuff.
We talked about what happened in the Chiefs’ 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football with columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian and beat writer Herbie Teope. Some issues were as obvious as Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s fumble while the Chiefs were driving late, and some less so.
SportsBeat Live gave fans a chance to vent after the game, and we were right there with them. The conversation is now presented as a SportsBeat KC podcast.
Story links:
Breaking down the good, bad and ugly in Chiefs loss to Baltimore
“This is a game we should have won:” The Chiefs are right and have plenty to clean up
Chiefs poor defense takes them from being Ravens’ “kryptonite” to own worst enemy
Travis Kelce on loss to Ravens: “We have to man up and fix the issues.”
